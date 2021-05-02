CONNELLSVILLE -- Not only did Brownsville's Jolena Quarzo win the Track MVP Saturday in the 20th FCCA Track & Field Championship, but the sophomore did so with three record-breaking runs.
Laurel Highlands freshman Mia Pierce won one throwing event and placed in two others to take home Field MVP honors.
Quarzo gathered the first of her 30½ points when she ran anchor for the Lady Falcons in the 3,200 relay. Brownsville placed third with Quarzo's share 1½ points.
Quarzo began her assault on the county meet record book in the 1,600.
Uniontown's Hope Trimmer and Quarzo finished the first of four laps stride-for-stride, but the Brownsville sophomore steadily pulled away from Trimmer in the second lap.
Quarzo didn't slow down until she crossed the finish line in 5:03.99, breaking the time of 5:11.72 set by her older sister Gionna in 2019.
Trimmer finished second in 5:15.79.
"Hope is always great competition," complimented Quarzo.
Quarzo returned to the track a couple races later, winning the 800 in 2:22.74. The previous record time of 2:24.0, one of the oldest on the books, was set by Uniontown's Scarlett Graham back in 2003.
Quarzo then made it 3-for-3 when she lapped the field on her way to first place in the 3,200. Her winning time of 11:05.28 bettered the time her sister Gionna ran in 2019 of 11:01.96.
"I was not planning on getting any records today," said Quarzo. "I just try to pay attention to my watch and stay on pace the whole time."
The younger Quarzo lowered her sister's mark in the 1,600 earlier in the week, and then replaced two of her times in the county meet.
"I don't like telling my sister I broke her records. She seemed pretty happy (when she was told about the 1,600 time earlier in the week)," said Jolena Quarzo.
As for running to MVP honors, Quarzo added, "It means a lot. My sister won it the last two times at the county meet.
"I take after my sister. It means a lot to me."
Pierce finished first in the javelin for 10 points, second in the discus for eight points, and third in the shot put for six points for an MVP-winning 24 points.
Connellsville's Isabella Roebuck won the shot put and discus for 20 points, but did not place in the javelin.
"(Winning the MVP) was something I wanted to do in the county meet. It's something I've been thinking about since the beginning of the season," said Pierce.
Pierce was looking to do a little better in her events, although her throw of 97-5 was a personal best.
"I expected to do better in the discus and shot put, as well. I expected to do a lot better in the javelin," said Pierce. "I was a foot away from a PR in the shot put."
Laurel Highlands won the girls team title with 174 points. Connellsville placed second with 128 points.
