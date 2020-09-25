Laurel Highlands ran its record to 6-0 overall and in Section 3-AAA play with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Yough in Section 3-AAA girls volleyball action Thursday night.
The red-hot Mustangs won by scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-13 to solidify their hold on first place in the section.
After playing four matches in four days, coach Emily Konter’s squad now has a week off until traveling to Belle Vernon next Thursday. Laurel Highlands dropped only one set in wins over Thomas Jefferson, Elizabeth Forward, the Lady Leopards and the Lady Cougars.
Against Yough, Bella Buwawa sparked Laurel Highlands with 14 kills, 11 digs and four blocks. Maddie Wheeler contributed 28 assists and nine digs, Shannon Watkins totaled 15 digs and four aces, and Morgan Wheeler had seven aces and three kills.
