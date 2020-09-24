Uniontown played in Section 8-AA the past two years, and the move back to Section 2-AAA this fall resulted in a section title for the Red Raiders.
Led by Adena Rugola and Gage Brugger, Uniontown fended off visiting Belle Vernon for a 202-207 victory Wednesday afternoon at Uniontown Country Club.
The Red Raiders improve to 9-0 in the section and 10-0 overall, and close the season with Laurel Highlands next week. The Leopards will finish in second place, going to 7-2 in the section and 7-3 overall. Belle Vernon also closes the season with the Mustangs.
Brugger continued his hot play of late with a medalist round of 1-under 35. Rugola, who plays in her section qualifier this afternoon, carded an even-par 36.
Logan Voytish finished with 41, Michael Mercadante shot 43 and Nate Moody closed out the scoring for the Red Raiders with 47. Maddie Myers’ 48 wasn’t used.
Patrick Bush was the low man for Belle Vernon with 1-over 37. Rogan Maloney had a solid round with 39. Tyler Mocello (41), Sam West (44), and Joey Falosk (46) rounded out the scoring for the Leopards. Adreana Scaramucci’s 49 did not count.
Frazier 240, Jefferson-Morgan 248 — The Commodores were just a little better than the visiting Rockets for a Section 8-AA victory at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Frazier goes to 5-3 in the section and 5-4 overall. Jefferson-Morgan is 4-4 in the section and 5-4 overall.
Noah Usher was the low golfer for the Commodores with 9-over 45. Chase Hazelbaker (47), Nixon Erdely (46), Jay Thompson (48), and Dylan Roebuck (54) closed out the scoring. Jake Lemley’s 50 wasn’t used.
The Rockets’ Kyle Clayton was medalist with 3-over 40. Troy Wright (53), Bryce Bedilion (42), Grant Hathaway (60), and Brock Bayles (53) rounded out the scoring. Ayden Pratt also shot 60.
Boys cross country
Ringgold 16, West Mifflin 46; Ringgold 15, McKeesport 46; McKeesport 25, West Mifflin 30; McKeesport 22, Laurel Highlands 33; West Mifflin 25, Laurel Highlands 30 — The Rams swept the Section 2-AAA meet to remain undefeated entering next week’s final section meet at Mingo Park against Uniontown, Connellsville, Albert Gallatin and Laurel Highlands.
The Rams took the first four places, led by Lucas Pajak’s first-place finish in 16:58.63. Ryan Pajak (17:02.93), Lorenzo Zeni (17:31.32), and Ben Daerr (17:31.80) soon followed across the finish line.
The Tigers’ Aaron Elm (17:41.43) and West Mifflin’s Angel Patino-Alberto (18:02.93) broke the Rams’ string, but Nick Whaley (18:26.37) picked it up for the Rams in seventh place. Thomas Borne (9, 18:59.11) also had a top-10 finish for Ringgold.
The Mustangs’ had scoring runs from Isaac Meeder (14, 19:40.92), Joe Casteel (15, 19:44.19), Ryan VanVerth (20, 20:46.39), Michael Brown (22, 20:59.42), and Marco Peccon (31, 23:01.68).
Girls cross country
Ringgold 24, McKeesport 35; Ringgold 15, West Mifflin 50; McKeesport 28, Laurel Highlands 30; McKeesport 15, West Mifflin 50; Laurel Highlands 15, West Mifflin 50 — Both the Lady Rams and Lady Tigers won a pair in the Section 2-AAA meet held at Mingo Park.
McKeesport’s Annah Kunes continued her strong freshman season with a first-place finish in 19:45.51. West Mifflin’s Nicole Walker was second in 21:25.40.
Andrea Kassa (3, 21:55.40), Charlee Leach (4, 21:55.41), Angelique Mariana (6. 22:40.14), Matigan Evans (7, 22:47.27), Angelina Massey (9, 23:57.21), and Annie Daerr (10, 24:06.15) had top-10 finishes for Ringgold.
Addrienne Mattey (11, 24:18.39), Elena Cavanaugh (12, 24:28.90), Tara Rankin (13, 24:37.10), Alessandra Peccon (14, 25:26.68), and Isabella Stefanini (16, 25:47.24) were the top-5 finishers for Laurel Highlands.
