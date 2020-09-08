Logan Voytish led the way for Uniontown Tuesday afternoon with a 4-over 40 in the Red Raiders’ 221-249 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
Maddie Myers carded a 43 as Uniontown remained unbeaten, improving to 3-0 in the section and 4-0 overall. Adena Rugola (46), Gage Brugger (45), and Nate Moody (47) rounded out the scoring for the Red Raiders. Michael Mercadante’s 48 was not used.
Nate Schwertfeger was the low man for the Mustangs (0-2, 0-3) with a 45. Megan Joyce finished with 48. Collin Crawford (52), Jayden Ringer (53), and Darren Dunn (51) also counted in Laurel Highlands’ final score. Hunter Bosley’s 57 was thrown out.
Belle Vernon 214, Connellsville 216 — The Leopards built a sizable lead in the first two foursomes, and then held off the Falcons for a Section 2-AAA road win at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Belle Vernon improves to 3-0 in the section and 3-1 overall, while Connellsville slips to 0-3 and 0-3.
Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello was medalist with a 1-over 36. Patrick Bush shot 40 to give the visitors a seven-stroke lead over the Falcons’ Zak Koslosky (40) and Gage Goodwin after the first foursome.
The Leopards’ Rogan Maloney (40) and Sam West (50) added 90 strokes to the final score, while Aidan Kosisko shot 44 and Jake Pirl’s 49 was the throw out score for Connellsville.
The Falcons’ Ethan Rice posted a 42 and partner Rylan Keslar shot 47, while Adreana Scaramucci closed the scoring for Belle Vernon with 48. Brenna LaMendola’s 54 was not used.
Albert Gallatin 251, Ringgold 254 — Paige Metts shot 50 playing in the final group to secure the Colonials’ Section 2-AAA victory on the back nine at Duck Hollow Golf Club against the visiting Rams.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal was the medalist with a 2-over 39. Kohl Felio (52), Jacob Elias (51), and Clayton Watson (54) closed out the scoring for the Colonials (1-2, 1-2). Noah Mildren’s 59 was not used.
Seth Calloway was the low man for Ringgold (1-1, 1-1) with a 41. Clayton Benson and Gage Fuller both shot 53, Dylan Calloway finished with 50 and Kendyl Siebert carded 57. Nathan Lawrence’s 69 was throw out.
Charleroi 258, Beth-Center 274 — Will Wagner was medalist with 10-over 46 to pace the Cougars in a Section 8-AA win at Mon Valley Country Club over visiting Beth-Center.
Nico Rongus and Eliot Lenhart both shot 52 for Charleroi (1-2, 2-2). Nate Summers (53) and Nate Boulanger (55) also counted in the Cougars’ final score. Colton Polander’s 59 was not used.
JJ Paternoster, Blake Shashura and Gavin Durkin all shot 53 for the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-3). Chase Malanosky finished with 56 and Gianna Peterson shot 59 to close out the scoring. Zach Sinclair’s 66 was not used.
Frazier 233, Waynesburg Central 237 — Noah Usher led the way for the Commodores with a medalist score of 3-over 40 in a Section 8-AA home win at Linden Hall Golf Course against visiting Waynesburg Central.
Nixon Erdely shot 42 for Frazier (2-0, 2-1). Chase Hazelbaker (47), Jay Thompson (51), and Dylan Roebuck (53) round out the scoring for the Commodores. Kacie Lombard’s 59 was not used.
Evan Davis was the low man for the Raiders (1-1, 1-1) with 43. Matt Ankrom (49), Hayden Church (47), Dawson Fowler (49), and Hudson Boris (49) also counted in the final score. Braden Benke’s 50 was not used.
Girls tennis
Mount Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — The Lady Vikings didn’t drop a set for a Section 1-AA victory over visiting Greensburg Salem.
Mary Smithnosky (6-2, 6-1), Hannah Brown (6-0, 6-2), and Sophia Smithnosky (6-1, 6-2) swept the singles for Mount Pleasant (2-0, 2-0). Olivia Stone and Katie Hutter (6-2, 6-3) dropped only five games at No. 1 doubles, and Haylie Brunson and Alex Hamm didn’t lose a game in their 6-0, 6-0 straight-sets victory at No. 2 doubles.
