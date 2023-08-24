Wade Brugger and Tate Musko both posted scores under 40 Wednesday afternoon to lead Uniontown to a 206-252 non-section victory against visiting Albert Gallatin at Uniontown Country Club.
Brugger shot the medalist round with a 2-over 38. Musko was just a shot off his pace with 39.
Logan Voytish (42), Colton Mathias (43), and Trevor Uphold (46) rounded out the scoring for the Red Raiders (4-1). Emily Myers’ 54 was not used.
Tyler Felio and Caeden Williams shared scoring honors for Albert Gallatin (1-3) with 46. Mikayla Hammond finished with 49. Brooke Snyder (56) and Paityn Stout (55) also counted in the final score. Hayden Metts’ 61 did not count.
Elizabeth Forward 204, Charleroi 221 — Aaron Didjonas shot 2-under 34 Tuesday afternoon to lead Elizabeth Forward to a Section 8-AA victory at Butlers Golf Course against visiting Charleroi.
Louie Kite finished with 40. Luke Boyer and Blake Hvozvik both shot 43, and Mitchel Vuick closed the scoring with 44. Julian Hredocik’s 50 did not count.
Elliot Lenhart and Jake Corrin shared low honors for Charleroi with 6-over 42. Gage Patterson (43), Ethan Hartley (46), and Kaden Woods (48) also factored in the final score. Joel Chambers’ 52 was not used.
Connellsville 220, Indiana 260 — The Lady Falcons won their second Section 3-AAA match in a row with a road victory at Indiana Country Club.
Connellsville’s Paiton Ulery and Katie Atz shared medalist honors with 13-over 49. Mia Martray and Maddie Johnson both shot 61. Rylee Leasher’s 69 did not count.
Izzy Slagle was the low golfer for Indiana with 53. Eva Pangonis (70), Courtney Cass (66), and Peyton Scott (7) also counted in the final score.
