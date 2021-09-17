Connellsville traveled to Uniontown Country Club Thursday afternoon with an opportunity to keep its Section 2-AAA boys golf playoff hopes alive.
However, those hopes were dashed with a 219-235 loss to Uniontown.
On the flip side, the victory enhanced the Red Raiders’ hope for a playoff berth and a possible share of the section title.
Uniontown improves to 6-2 in the section and 8-4 overall, and has matches remaining with Ringgold and Belle Vernon.
The Falcons slip to 3-4 in the section and 5-4 overall.
“This was huge in competition for the section. They can’t play competitive golf,” said frustrated Connellsville coach Brent Rockwell. “They have to play the course to begin with. Then, you have to play your guy.”
The Falcons’ Ethan Rice and Aidan Kosisko faced the Red Raiders’ Adena Rugola and Gage Brugger in the top pairing.
Rugola finished with a 2-over 38, almost holing out her chip for birdie on No. 9. Brugger shot 47.
“I, unfortunately, took a bogey on No. 3. I missed a four-foot putt for par,” explained Rugola. “I did hit the cup and lipped out (on No. 9). I made the putt for par. And, I just missed a birdie putt on No. 8.”
Rugola is usually paired with Logan Voytish, but was paired with fellow senior Brugger in their final home match.
“We thought a lot about the pairings and just put the seniors together for one last time,” said Rugola. “I just wanted to play well today because it’s my last home match.”
Rugola understood the importance of the match against Connellsville.
“We’ll keep it and see what we can do. Going into today, we have to win out for at least a share or the entire title,” said Rugola.
Rice, who had been playing well of late, finished with 12-over 48. Kosisko shot 45.
“Ethan comes in with a 48, and at this point of the season. He’s been playing a lot better. That’s nerves playing under pressure,” said Rockwell. “The seniors, Aidan and Nick Snyder, never played in something like this.”
Voytish came in with 40 and Wade Brugger finished with 45 for Uniontown. Rylan Keslar shot 49 for Falcons and Ethan Porreca’s 50 was not used.
Connellsville’s final pairing fared a little better with Snyder shooting 46 and Cooper Gray finished with 47. Colton Mathias shot 49 for Uniontown and Trevor Uphold’s 55 was thrown out.
