The Uniontown and Belle Vernon boys golf teams both secured wins Tuesday afternoon to set a showdown for the Section 2-AAA title on Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
The Red Raiders returned home from Rolling Green Golf Course with a 205-231 victory against Ringgold, while the Leopards put a crimp in Laurel Highlands’ playoff hopes with a 193-214 win.
Belle Vernon (8-2) sits atop the section standings with an 8-1 record. Uniontown (9-4) is second at 7-2, and Laurel Highlands (5-3) is third with a 5-3 mark.
Belle Vernon wins the crown outright with a victory over the Red Raiders. A Uniontown victory means a share of the title for the Red Raiders with both teams at 8-2. The Leopards and Uniontown would’ve split the series, with the Red Raiders splitting with Laurel Highlands and Belle Vernon losing its other match to Connellsville.
The Mustangs can earn a playoff berth with a victory over Albert Gallatin and a Uniontown loss. Laurel Highlands lost twice to Belle Vernon and split with Uniontown.
Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney was the medalist with a 1-under 35. Patrick Bush finished with 38. Andreana Scaramucci shot 39. Seth Tomalski (40) and Brenna Lamendola (41) also factored in the Leopards’ final score. Mark Toth’s 42 was not used.
The Mustangs’ Megan Joyce had a solid round with 1-over 37. Nate Schwertfeger (43), Hunter Bosley (45), Darren Dunn (46), and Jaden Ringer (43) rounded out the scoring. Colin Crawford’s 52 was not used.
Adena Rugola led the way for the Red Raiders with a medalist round of 1-over 37. Logan Voytish and Gage Brugger both shot 40. Wade Brugger finished with 43 and Aden Martin rounded out the scoring with 45. Colton Mathias’ 49 did not count.
Dylan Callaway was the low man for the Rams (2-6) with 5-over 41. Brice Kowell (45), Clay Benson (44), Kendyl Seibert (44), and Nate Lawrence (57) rounded out the scoring for Ringgold. Tim Masters’ 59 was not used.
Connellsville 215, Albert Gallatin 253 — The Falcons evened their Section 2-AAA record with a victory over the visiting Colonials at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Connellsville improves to 4-4 in the section and 6-4 overall. The Colonials slip to 0-9 in the section and 0-10 overall.
The Falcons’ Ethan Rice was medalist on his home course with a 4-over 39. Evan Means shot 41, and Aidan Kosisko, Ethan Porreca and Matt Firestone all finished with 45.
Matt Karpeal was the low man for Albert Gallatin with 5-over 40. Greysen Jarrett (54), Jackson Myers (57), Nate Jenkins (56), and Hayden Metts (46) closed out the scoring for the Colonials. Trent Clemmer’s 57 was not used.
Bishop Canevin 215, Bentworth 240 — The visiting Crusaders returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a Section 4-AA victory over the Bearcats.
Ryan Sagina was medalist for Bishop Canevin (9-1, 9-1) with 3-over 38. Max Samangy and Zach Bittner both shot 42. Tyler Maddix (46) and Cooper Yuhas (47) also scored for the Crusaders.
Nathan Coski was the low man for Bentworth (2-7, 2-10) with 8-over 43. Aaron Woodhouse (49), Ross Skerbetz (49), Cody Baldauf (58), and Cede Smith (41) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Carmichaels 201, Frazier 217 — The Mikes remained unbeaten with a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Commodores at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Carmichaels improves to 7-0 in the section and 9-0 overall. The Commodores slip to 4-3 in the section and 5-4 overall.
Liam Lohr led the way for the Mikes with a medalist round of even-par 37. Mason Lapana finished with 39 and Rolin Burghy shot 40. Dustin Hastings (41) and Nick Ricco (44) closed out the scoring. Dominic Colarusso’s 44 was not used.
Nixen Erdely and Noah Usher shared scoring honors for Frazier with 3-over 40. Dylan Roebuck finished with 43, and Jay Thompson and Dylan Keilbach both shot 47. Kacie Lombard’s 52 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 220, Charleroi 238 — The Raiders kept pace with Carmichaels with a Section 8-AA road win at Mon Valley Country Club against the Cougars.
Waynesburg improves to 7-1 in the section and 8-1 overall. Charleroi goes to 3-5 in the section and 5-6 overall.
The Raiders’ Evan Davis was medalist with 6-over 42. Braden Benke and Mason Switalski both shot 44. Matt Ankrom and Dawson Fowler both finished with 45. Hudson Pincavitch’s 51 was not used.
Will Wagner was the low man for the home team with 7-over 43. Nico Rongus had 45 and Elliot Lenhart shot 48. Nick Summers finished with 50, and Colton Palonder and Brad McIlvaine both shot 52.
Girls cross country
Uniontown 20, Elizabeth Forward 41; Uniontown 16, Thomas Jefferson 47; Elizabeth Forward 21, Connellsville 29; Connellsville 24, Thomas Jefferson 32 — The Lady Raiders remained undefeated in Section 2-AAA with victories over Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson at Round Hill Park.
The Lady Falcons earned a split with a close win over the Lady Jaguars. Albert Gallatin did not have enough runners to score.
Uniontown had six runners in the top 10, led by Hope Trimmer’s first-place finish in 19:11. Lydia Stanton was second in 21:47. Emily Angelo (4, 21:59), Grace Trimmer (6, 22:13), Zaya McCune (8, 23:32), and Ryleigh Kelley (10, 23:52) also finished in the top 10. Addy Martin just missed a top-10 finish by one second.
Elizabeth Forward received top-10 finishes from Marissa Manko (3, 21:49) and Laci Schwirian (5, 22:03). Alexis Rodriguez (13, 25:30), Summer Shelton (19, 25:57), Maddi Allesio (25, 29:16), and Sienna Exler (35, 34:35) also had scoring runs for the Lady Warriors.
Maggie McPoyle was the top finisher for the Lady Falcons, placing 10th in 23:57. Raigan Keller was 12th with a time of 24:53 and Elle Crislip finished 14th in 25:36. Gabrielle Pisarski (18, 25:55) and Cecily Brown (20, 26:01) also ran for Connellsville.
Desiree Bixler was 32nd for Albert Gallatin in 32:44.
Waynesburg Central 15, California 50; Waynesburg Central 15, Chartiers-Houston 50 — The Lady Raiders swept the Section 3-AA meet held at Chartiers-Houston.
California had a 1-2 finish with Ana Georgagis winning in 21:43 and Alina McClaflin second in 22:35.
Waynesburg’s Addison Blair was fourth with a time of 25:45, followed by teammates Kaylor Ayers (26:19), Lexi Rush (26:37), and Rachel Sielski (28:32). Gertie Hickman was ninth in 31:08 and Ember Weber placed 10th in 35:22.
Boys cross county
Thomas Jefferson 27, Albert Gallatin 28; Connellsville 15, Thomas Jefferson 48; Uniontown 15, Thomas Jefferson 50; Elizabeth Forward 18, Albert Gallatin 37; Connellsville 28, Elizabeth Forward 29; Uniontown 15, Elizabeth Forward 49 — The Falcons and Red Raiders will enter next week’s Section 2-AAA finale without a loss after sweeping the meet at Round Hill Park.
Uniontown had no problems with the Jaguars and host Elizabeth Forward, taking the top five spots. Connellsville edged the Warriors, but had and easy time with Thomas Jefferson.
The Falcons’ Zach Bigam cruised to a first-place finish in 16:40.
Uniontown grabbed the next six spots with Mason Stewart (17:17.04), Leyton Maust (17:17.26), Payton Hostetler (17:42), Grant Barcheck (17:44), James Stanton (18:14), and Dalton Grimes (18:17) crossing the finish line in order. Christian Georgiani was 10th in 18:34.
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro placed ninth with a time of 18:26. Ben Zavatchan (23, 20:44), Connor McLaughlin (24, 20:46), Elijah Saylor (25, 20:53), Gavin McPoyle (27, 21:12), and Edward Stephenson (28, 21:16) also ran for Connellsville.
The Warriors’ Patrick Burgos was eighth in 18:24. Thomas Fine (12, 18:49), Hunter Thomas (14, 18:55), Garrett Vietmeier (22, 20:21), Ethan Boyle (35, 21:54), and Tyler White (48, 22:59) had scoring runs for the home team.
Kaleb Clark led Albert Gallatin to the finish line in 15th place with a time of 18:56. Josh Dankle (33, 21:51), Landon Heeter (38, 21:59), Jonah Hughes (39, 22:03), and Caiden Brumley (43, 22:49) also finished for the Colonials.
Chartiers-Houston 22, Washington 39; California 25, Chartiers-Houston 31; Chartiers-Houston 25, Waynesburg Central 30; California 22, Washington 39; Waynesburg Central 24, Washington 34; California 22, Waynesburg Central 39 — The Trojans’ Kolby Kent led the field to the finish line in the Section 3-AA meet at Chartiers-Houston in a winning time of 18:29.
Teammate Kai Vanderlaan was fifth in 19:40. Steven Gwyn placed ninth with time of 20:41. Jay Danek III finished 11th in 21:10, and Niamh McClaflin was 13th in a time of 21:37.
Jacob Katchman (17, 29:17) and Lucas Bloom (22, 31:41) also ran for the Trojans.
The Raiders’ Travis Tedrow was fourth in 19:02. Nathan Fox placed 12th in 21:23. Jaden Crouse (15, 23:03), Franklin Thompson (16, 23:35), and JJ Martinez (21, 30:53) also had scoring runs.
