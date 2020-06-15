Clyde “KiKi” Thomas is a living link to Uniontown High School’s glorious football history. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Thomas played with and against some great players in high school and college.
“When I left Uniontown nobody knew me by KiKi,” Thomas said. “I was always called by my first name Clyde. When I left and arrived in college nobody ever used KiKi. My nickname was KiKi all throughout the time I was in Uniontown and it was my mother or it may have come from the newspaper The Pittsburgh Courier. Often my parents bought the Courier and there were several characters in that newspaper that they sometimes related me to those characters. There was a cartoon character called Bootsie and often I’d hear that name from my parents and my grandparents.”
Thomas was part of a Red Raider football squad that went 7-1-1 in 1958. They lost to German Township, 12-6, and tied Mt. Lebanon, 13-13. In 1959 Uniontown posted a record of 6-3 and 1960 the Red Raiders when Thomas was a senior went 3-6.
“I left Lafayette Junior High School. I had made the journey from Park School to Lafayette and then to Uniontown High School,” Thomas recalled. “Coach Bill Power was at Uniontown, and it was real exciting to go to Uniontown and play for him. I only played football. I started out very young playing football. I started playing when I was at Park school in a neighbors yard. We played from sun up to sun down. I loved football.”
Thomas came from an athletic family. Older brother Pete played football and older brother Joe was an All-American miler in high school.
“My inspiration was watching Uniontown play on Friday night,” Thomas said. “I tried to emulate the great Sandy Stephens. He could do it all, what a great player. We had great players who came out of East End playground.”
Thomas played quarterback and defensive back on the JV squad as a sophomore and saw action on the varsity. Clyde O’Neal was the other quarterback and he was a year older. As a junior Thomas alternated with O’Neal at quarterback and took over the starting quarterback role in 1960 after O’Neal graduated.
“I got to play with Bill Munsey my junior year who went on to play at Minnesota and the Canadian Football League,” Thomas said. “We had a lot of talent. In my senior year it was expected that we would win most of our games and maybe even play in the WPIAL playoffs. We lost Bob Turpin, who was injured in the Baldwin game, and was hampered by injuries during his senior season.
“We lost some really tough games that year. We lost 13-0 to Fred Mazurek and Redstone, We lost 27-26 to Washington and they had Ted Vactor and Bob Riggle. Baldwin nipped us 14-7. Charleroi downed us 33-27 and Brownsville beat us 21-12.”
One of the highlights for Thomas and Uniontown was a 14-6 win over Connellsville and Bo Scott. Thomas scored on a quarterback keeper around the end for the Red Raiders who limited Scott to 54 yards rushing. Thomas tossed two touchdown passes in a 31-6 win over German. Thomas scored on a one-yard run and had a three-yard touchdown pass to Turpin in the one-point loss to Washington.
“I had success running the option,” Thomas said. “I could throw the ball pretty well, but with backs that we had, like Munsey and then Turpin, we ran the football.”
Thomas has great respect for his former mentor Bill Power.
“When I got to Uniontown I thought I was in the promised land,” Thomas said. “That was the greatest step for me in my football career. Coach Power was a great guy and a good person. He was interested in you as a person. He was a very good coach and he had very good assistants like John Kruper and Max Zane.” Bus Albright ran the playground system and everybody thought the world of him.”
Thomas played in the Fayette County Coaches Association All-Star football game after his senior season and tossed a touchdown pass to Bellmar’s Joe Lopez. Thomas was on the East squad which lost to the West, 19-6.
When Thomas graduated from Uniontown in 1961 he wound up going to play football at Maryland State which is now Maryland Eastern Shore.
“I had an uncle Richard who worked at Maryland State College and he came to see me at practice for the All-Star game,” Thomas explained. “He called coach Vernon “Skip” McCain at Maryland State and told him about me and the next thing I knew I was on my way to Maryland State. Coach McCain was a great coach.”
Thomas was part of Maryland State teams that posted records of 4-2-1 in 1961, 5-2 in 1962, 4-3 in 1963 and 5-1-1 in 1964.
“I didn’t play a lot as a freshman,” Thomas said. “I became the starting quarterback in 1962.”
A couple of highlights from Thomas’ career at Maryland State include a 40-yard pass and run to Sedric Suggs in a 19-6 win over Norfolk State and two touchdown passes in a 37-0 win over Delaware State, both in November of 1963.
“When I got to Maryland State they had great players,” Thomas said. “I played with Emerson Boozer who played for the Jets, he was outstanding. We had Charlie Stukes who took my position my senior year, he played for the Baltimore Colts. Art Shell of the Oakland Raiders, Earl Christy of the New York Jets and Curtis Gentry of the Chicago Bears.”
The Hawks gave up football in 1979.
“That was tough for most people to swallow,” Thomas said.
When Thomas graduated from Maryland State in 1965 he had a chance to play in the Continental Football League, but chose not to.
Thomas embarked on a 30-year career as a special education teacher. Now retired, Thomas, 77, resides in Temple Hill, Maryland. Thomas, who is single, still has family contacts in Uniontown and Maryland.
“Uniontown was such a big part of my life. It shaped my whole life,” Thomas said.
NOTES: The Uniontown High School Academics, Arts & Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Banquet slated for September and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Banquet scheduled for November in Pittsburgh have both been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
