Mason Stewart and Matthew Schwertfeger battled throughout the cross country season in the fall, and the county’s top two runners carried the rivalry to the streets of Uniontown Thanksgiving morning.
Stewart, the FCCA champ from Uniontown, fended off Schwertfeger, who finished second to Stewart in the county meet, all the way to the finish line to take the 2022 title in 16:13, a mere one second in front of Schwertfeger.
Hope Trimmer made it a clean sweep for Joe Everhart’s Uniontown cross country squad after she won the women’s 5K run in 19:18.
Stewart and Schwertfeger, as they have done so many times over the course and on the track, battled throughout the race with both leading at one time or another.
Stewart managed to get separation in the homestretch to retain the title he won in 2021.
The county’s high schools were well represented. Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro was third with a time of 17:10, Uniontown graduate Logan Maust was fourth in 17:22 and the Red Raiders’ Grant Barcheck placed fifth in 17:30.
Trimmer successfully defended her Turkey Trot title after placing 17th overall.
Jennifer (Locke) Hoffman, a former WPIAL cross country champion when she ran for Brownsville, improved her positioning from 2021 with a second-place finish in 19:37.
Connellsville graduate Chloe Kalp was the third women to finish with a time of 21:20. Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin placed fourth among the females with a time of 21:41. Uniontown’s Emily Angelo rounded out the top five in 21:45.
Buddy Segal pulled into the lead near the halfway point and didn’t let it slip to win the 5K walk in 32:31 improving his fifth-place finish last year. Monroeville’s Don Slusser was second overall in 33:08.
Connellsville’s Jim Downey, the early leader of the walk, finished third among the men in 34:23. Uniontown’s Mark Rambo was fourth in 36:11, and Eric Shultz was the fifth male in 36:54.
Mount Pleasant’s Jacynth Drumhiller was the first female walker and third overall in 2021, and she repeated that effort Thursday morning in a time of 33:26.
Bethany Radcliffe (35:35), Barbara Orgovan (37:00), and Pam Hughes (37:01), all from Uniontown, and Heather Hyather (38:00) rounded out the top five female finishers.
