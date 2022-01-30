The Uniontown boys and girls swept a Section 5-AA meet from visiting Steel Valley Thursday, and the Red Raiders broke a long-standing record in doing so.
The Uniontown boys defeated the Ironmen, 45-20, and the Lady Raiders edged Steel Valley, 71-70.
Logan Voytish, Jacob Schiffbauer, Dalton Grimes and Parker King opened the meet by finishing the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL Class AA provisional qualifying time of 1:47.17. The time broke the mark of 1:48.11 set 39 years ago.
Voytish (200 freestyle, 1:54.56, provisional), Brody Schiffbauer (200 IM, 2:35.90), Parker King (50 freestyle, 25.78), and Jacob Schiffbauer (100 butterfly, 1:05.92) won individual events.
Voytish made the provisional qualifying time in the 100 backstroke, as did Jacob Schiffbauer in the 100 breaststroke and Grimes in the 100 freestyle, swimming in exhibition. The 400 freestyle relay also made the provisional qualifying time swimming in exhibition.
Jacquelyn Jeffreys (200 freestyle, 2:28.11; 50 freestyle, 28.95), Madelyn King (200 IM, 2:21.90, provisional; 100 backstroke, 1:06.20, provisional), Kyleigh Kelley (100 freestyle, 1:17.19), and Zaya McCune (500 freestyle, 7:38.20) all won individual events for the Lady Raiders.
King, Kelley, Madelyn Murtha and Jeffreys won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:02.56. McCune, Murtha, Jeffreys and King finished first in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:31.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.