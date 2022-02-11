The Uniontown boys finished first in eight events Thursday night and the Red Raiders celebrated Senior Night with a 90-64 victory Section 5-AA action.
Jacob Schiffbauer had a solid performance for the Red Raiders, finishing first in the 200 IM (2:12.64) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.34).
Both finishes were WPIAL Class AA provisional qualifying times.
The sophomore joined Logan Voytish, Dalton Grimes and Parker King for a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay in a provisional qualifying time of 1:46.38.
The same quartet met the provisional qualifying time by winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.67. The Warriors trailed by one second in the relay.
Schiffbauer endeavors to hit the automatic qualifying time in the final week of the season. Times can be posted through Feb. 19.
"I felt pretty good in the 200 IM," said Schiffbauer. "My main event is the 100 breaststroke. My time is .09 off the automatic time."
How does Schiffbauer slice less than one-tenth of a second from his best time?
"It's something as simple as how I start," explained Schiffbauer.
Grimes (200 freestyle, 1:57.93, provisional qualifying time; 100 freestyle, 53.18, provisional qualifying time), Logan Voytish (100 butterfly, 53.91, automatic qualifying time; 100 backstroke, 57.50, provisional qualifying time), and Parker King (500 freestyle, 5:36.42) had individual first-place finishes for Uniontown.
Kaden Faychak led the way for the visiting Warriors. The sophomore won the 100 breaststroke in an automatic qualifying time of 1:04.55 and 50 freestyle in a provisional qualifying time of 23.16 seconds.
"I just focus on one event at a time," explained Faychak. "I'm in the top five (times in the WPIAL) in both events. I'd like to be in the top three."
But, Faychak has another goal motivating his desire to swim faster.
"It's more of me wanting to beat my brothers," said Faychak. "I want to break the high school record in the 100 breaststroke. It's been there since 1988."
Gordon Vietmeier won the diving competition with 188.30 points. Chris Dell, Garrett Vietmeier, Andrew Palmer and Ethan Glessner won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:17.81.
The Warriors' 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays finished second in provisional qualifying times.
