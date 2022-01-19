CONNELLSVILLE -- Uniontown won nine events, including two each by Dalton Grimes and Logan Voytish, for a 92-67 non-section victory at Connellsville.
Voytish touched the wall first in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. His finish in 2:16.55 met the WPIAL Class AA provisional qualifying time in the 200 IM, as was his time of 59.29 seconds in the backstroke.
"The 200 IM was a little rough. I haven't swam in three days," said Voytish. "The pool is not my friend today."
Voytish qualified for the WPIAL Class AA Championship last year in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly last year as a freshman, and is looking forward to a return trip to the district meet.
"I swim every meet I can and make all of them last as long as a can," explained Voytish. "I've had the same strategy since the first meet.
"I've hit the automatic time in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. It's a matter of dropping time after that. Getting a better time and getting practice.
"It's just the little things. It's all the little things for hundredths of a second."
Grimes easily won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.81, just shy of the provisional qualifying time of 2:00.20. He added another first-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.68.
The Red Raiders' Jacob Schiffbauer won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.15, about a second shy of the provisional time. Parker King (500 freestyle, 5:58.90) and Will Metts (100 freestyle, 1:02.72) also had first-place finishes.
Voytish, Schiffbauer, Grimes and King won the 200 medley relay in a provisional qualifying time of 1:49.86. The same quartet won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.84, just short of the provisional qualifying time of 1:40.90.
The Falcons' Kasey Stanton finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.80 seconds. Samuel Tzan, Preston Dugan, Gavin McPoyle and Braden Cross won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:32.56.
Cross (200 freestyle), Tzan (100 freestyle), and McPoyle (500 freestyle) all had second-place finishes.
Connellsville freshman Jonathan Sapola is in his first year of competitive swimming. He placed third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle, and also swam the freestyle leg in the medley relay.
"This is my first year swimming, in general. I thought I was it at basketball for two years, and I wasn't," Sapola said of his decision to start swimming.
Sapola was satisfied with his performance.
"My times were pretty good. The 50 freestyle is my favorite and best, as well," said Sapola. "I want to get better and get the strokes down, and hopefully make the WPIALs next year.
"I want to swim 26 (seconds) in the 50 (freestyle) and under a minute in the 100 (freestyle). I can do it. It just takes work."
