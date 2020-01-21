Uniontown pulled away to a 31-12 lead at halftime Tuesday night as the Red Raiders defeated visiting South Park, 65-38, for a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Uniontown improves to 6-0 in the section and 13-1 overall, while the Eagles slip to 1-5 and 6-9.
The Raiders led 46-29 after three quarters.
Uniontown's Isaiah Melvin scored a game-high 22 points. Billy DeShields followed with 17 and Jahmere Richardson added 10.
Brandon Graham and Aidan Rongaus shared scoring honors for South Park with 11 points apiece.
