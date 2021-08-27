Uniontown’s top three golfers posted scores of 41 or better Thursday afternoon as the Red Raiders breezed to a 212-289 victory at Uniontown Country Club over visiting Albert Gallatin in the Section 2-AAA opener.
Uniontown’s Adena Rugola continued her strong play in the opening week with another sub-40 round of 2-over 38.
Playing partner Logan Voytish posted a 41, as did No. 3 man Gage Brugger.
Brugger said he gave away a stroke or two, or otherwise would’ve broke 40.
“I pulled a 2½-foot par putt on No. 7 for a bogey. I missed a short putt on No. 6 for bogey and ended up with double bogey,” said Brugger.
Brugger said most of his woes were on the green.
“It’s just putting,” said Brugger. “I can’t get that consistent middle where they’re that good distance. I had three or four putts lip out from 20 feet. It was tough.
“My approach shots are alright. It’s just me. It’s always putting for me my whole life.”
He did get one of the strokes back with a birdie on No. 5.
The senior hopes to take the next step in individual play. He has yet to advance out of the Class AAA semifinals.
“I want to make it to states,” said Brugger.
Wade Brugger, who played with Gage, shot 45. Colton Mathias closed out the scoring for the Red Raiders (1-0, 2-2) with 47. Brody Schiffbauer’s 58 was not used.
The Colonials (0-1, 0-2) were without No. 1 golfer Matt Karpeal, who was out of town.
Alex Simon was the low man for Albert Gallatin with 54. Trent Clemmer shot 55, Hayden Metts finished with 57 and Jackson Myers carded 61.
Nate Jenkins and John Skochelak both shot 62 for the Colonials.
Veteran coach Bernie Wydo said his team is young and will need to improve match to match through the season.
“This is only the second competitive round that anyone on our team has played, besides Matt,” said Wydo. “Hopefully, our goal is to be better at the end of the year.
“They have to learn it’s hard to replicate what happened in Match 1 to Match 2. It’s a different animal each day.”
