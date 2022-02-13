Uniontown finished off a busy week with a 64-56 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in a non-section boys basketball clash of Fayette County rivals on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Raiders, who played four games in six days, will jump right back into action on Monday with their regular-season finale at unbeaten Laurel Highlands.
Calvin Winfrey III scored 17 points and Notorious Grooms had 16 points as Uniontown (14-7) avenged a 76-75 loss at AG on Dec. 14.
“That game was so long ago,” Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky said of the first meeting between the two schools. “We’ve improved a lot since then but so has Albert Gallatin.
“I thought it was a really good game, a hard-fought game. Albert Gallatin’s a very physical team. We were happy to get the win over the second-place playoff team out of their section.”
The Colonials (10-10) finished behind the first-place Mustangs in Section 1-AAAAA while Uniontown placed second behind Belle Vernon in Section 3-AAAA.
The Red Raiders took charge early in the rematch, jumping out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and staying in control the rest of the way.
Uniontown led 35-25 at halftime and 47-37 after three quarters.
The Red Raiders pushed their lead up to 13 points in the later stages of the fourth quarter before Jamire Braxton’s 3-pointer got Albert Gallatin within 10. Uniontown worked the clock the rest of the way to preserve the victory.
Braxton led the Colonials with a game-high 18 points. Grayson Jarrett and Nick Pegg followed with 10 points apiece.
“We went 4-0 this week, but when you play four games in a week it’s tough on the kids plus we were coming off an emotional senior night,” Kezmarsky said.
The Red Raiders honored seniors Christian Perkins, Evan Townsend, Devin Miles and Kole Fullem before Friday’s 90-39 home win over Mount Pleasant.
“We started the seniors against Mount Pleasant and they all scored,” Kezmarsky said. “We put Kole Fullem, who’s kind of a fan favorite, back in late in the game and he made a long three at the buzzer, put his hands up and the student section stormed the court. They were excited for him.”
Uniontown, which had 12 different players score against the Vikings, got plenty of contributions in Saturday’s win as well.
“Tori (Notorious Grooms), Calvin and Tanner (Uphold) did a good job near the end of the game when we were trying to take time off the clock and got some cutting layups,” Kezmarsky said. “I thought Bakari played well and Christian had a good game.
“A kid that really gave us a good spark off the bench again was Tevian Richardson, and Levi Gardner came in when Perkins got in foul trouble and played some really solid minutes for us. Evan Townsend played a solid game, too.”
Uniontown will know before Monday night’s tipoff where and when it will be playing in the postseason as the WPIAL is expected to release its playoff pairings at 5 p.m.
That means the outcome between the Mustangs and Red Raiders will have no bearing on where either team is seeded.
