Uniontown accomplished everything it set out to do at Redstone Field on Friday night.
The Red Raiders got three touchdown runs from Cam Jackson, a scintillating 81-yard touchdown pass from K'Adrian McLee to Calvin Winfrey, four turnovers from their defense and a chance to play many of their backups on the way to a 34-8 victory over Brownsville.
Uniontown (1-1) bounced back from a 50-13 loss to Laurel Highlands in Week 0.
"Obviously the result is much better than last week," Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said. "I was pretty pleased with the way the offense moved the ball and how the defense played. We did everything we pretty much wanted to do except for a couple mistakes here and there.
"We got a lot of kids in the game. That was kind of the goal tonight because we were supposed to have a JV game tomorrow but it got cancelled."
Brownsville (0-2) also found some positives in the defeat. The Falcons were ravaged by penalties, many of them of the pre-snap variety, but second-year coach Skooter Roebuck was satisfied with how hard his team played and that the Falcons are beginning to form an identity.
"We're starting to get the effort that we want," Roebuck said. "I'm proud of them for that. They played hard the whole night.
"But the negative was it seemed like we had over 200 yards in penalties and had two touchdowns called back."
Uniontown took complete control in the first quarter, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions for a 21-0 lead. The first was a twisting, one-yard run by McLee and the next two were bursts of three yards and two yards by Jackson.
"Cam's a good running back and does have some interest from D-II schools that are looking at him," Jeffries said of the senior who had 12 carries for a game-high 112 yards.
Brownsville jumped offsides for the third time on the first play of its next possession but from there it put together a determined, unique drive. The Falcons possessed the ball for just over 12 minutes, churning out six first downs in 19 plays covering 60 yards although they came up empty when Kaden Wimmer's pass from the nine was intercepted in the end zone by Notorious Grooms with 27 seconds left in the half.
Exzavier Vargas had six carries for a hard-earned 34 yards in the march.
"We're the total opposite of Uniontown," Roebuck explained. "They've got great athletes everywhere, they're a big-strike team. But for us, that second quarter, that's our offense. Four, five yards at a time, and that's what we want from them. We'll look at the film and stress to them that's our identity. That's what we want to do, pound the ball and control the clock."
Uniontown showed that big-play offense when it took over at its own one-yard line with less than half a minute on the clock. McLee scrambled for an 18-yard gain, then improvised after a botched snap and spiraled an 81-yard TD strike to Winfrey who slipped behind the Falcons secondary.
"That wasn't even the play call," Jeffries admitted. "K'Adrian bobbled the snap a little bit and Calvin was the last check-down on that play. That wasn't the way we drew it up but I was pretty pleased with the result."
The score came with seven seconds left and gave the Red Raiders a 27-0 halftime lead.
"I told the kids at halftime that's totally on me," Roebuck said. "We were driving, running the ball well and I should've kept the ball on the ground and tried to punch one in before halftime. Then they don't get the ball back to hit that broken play."
Uniontown opened the second half with a 56-yard drive that included runs of 25 and 15 yards by Jackson and 13 yards by McLee which set up Jackson's third TD from the two for a 34-0 advantage.
Brownsville averted the shutout with 2:02 left in the third quarter on a 65-yard drive highlighted by Harlan Davis's 35-yard jaunt and capped by Vargas's determined 10-yard TD run. Davis had 72 yards rushing.
Roebuck commended Vargas and Wimmer, who rushed for 60 and 84 yards, respectively.
"Vargas, I'm really proud of him," Roebuck said. "He had fumble problems last year and he always wanted to bounce everything outside. We've been hammering him to stay with the play, stay inside, you can hit it and then bounce it out. He ran the ball really well."
"Kaden is a sophomore who's a super-athletic, strong kid. A lot of the runs that he broke were just his read. He has an option to keep it. If he sees daylight on our dive or on our iso he can take it. He's really just getting his feet wet at quarterback and is just going to get better."
McLee threw for 91 yards and ran for 37 on just five carries. Uniontown got defensive fumble recoveries from Leonard Tucker, David Ranitu and Chuckie Wingfield.
"We pulled most of the starting defenders out to get other kids some time in the second quarter and again in the second half," said Jeffries. "So we had a lot of inexperienced kids out there at times but overall the team did a good job executing the game plan."
The Red Raiders host Carrick next Friday as the Uniontown Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023.
