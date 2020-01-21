Uniontown built an early lead Monday night and then cruised to a 65-45 non-section win at Washington.
Uniontown (12-1) led 18-9, 35-13 and 47-30 at the quarter breaks.
Isaiah Melvin scored a game-high 19 points for the Red Raiders. Billy DeShields (16), Keondre DeShields (14), and Jahmere Richardson (10) also scored in double figures.
Brandon Patterson led the Prexies (9-5) with 18 points. Marlon Norris added 12.
