Logan Voytish led the way once again as Uniontown remained unbeaten in Section 8-AA with a 217-273 victory against Geibel Catholic Thursday afternoon at Uniontown Country Club.
The Red Raiders improve to 4-0 in the section and 5-1 overall. The Gators slip to 1-3 in the section.
Voytish fired 1-over 37 for another solid round as the boys golf season nears the midway point.
Wade Brugger overcame a couple tough holes with a 40.
The Red Raiders’ Colton Mathias finished with 42, despite a four-putt on the final green.
“I chunked quite a few,” said Mathias. “I had a bad shot here and there. Putting was alright, until the last hole.
“My wedge from 100 yards in was OK. I putted some long ones.”
Mathias seeks consistency with his score as the season progresses.
“I’d like to shoot around 40. That’s my goal,” said Mathias.
Greg Fox and Johnny VanSickle closed out the scoring with 49. Tate Musko’s 52 did not count.
Seth Dolan was the low man for the Gators with 45.
“It was just dumb stuff, my short game,” Dolan said of what led to lost strokes. “I couldn’t make a lot of putts. I played Nemacolin Country Club yesterday and it was rolling fast. I was not getting the speed.”
The sophomore seeks more consistency with his scores.
“I want to lower my scores. I want to consistently be in the upper 30s,” said Dolan. “It’s golf. You’re not going to play a good round every time.”
Dolan has his sights set on advancing through the WPIAL individual tournaments by not letting a bad hole or shot affect his play.
“I’d like to qualify for the WPIALs. I’m up and down a lot. It’s mental. I get in my head a lot,” said Dolan.
Aiden Holt (50), Luke Shumar (59), Cru Kazmierczak (57), and Gary Tarbuk (62) rounded out the scoring for the Gators. Ean Glad’s 65 wasn’t used.
