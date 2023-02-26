Both Uniontown and Belle Vernon entered Saturday's opening game of the WPIAL Class AAAA consolation bracket after tough, disappointing losses in Thursday's quarterfinal.
And, both teams were down a key player (around 15 points per game) with the Red Raiders' Jamire Braxton out with an injury and the Leopards' Quinton Martin sitting after disqualification in the Laurel Highlands game.
Sparked by a solid box-and-1 defense and control of the boards, Uniontown rebounded from the loss to North Catholic with a 70-58 victory over the Leopards in front of the Red Raiders' home crowd.
Uniontown (20-4) hosts Hampton Wednesday night in the 5th-place consolation game with both teams guaranteed a berth into the PIAA playoffs.
"This is the first time in my whole career we had a consolation game like this. I didn't know if we'd both come in depressed. We want to learn from that playoff loss," said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky. "Now we're 1-1 in the playoffs.
"It's another chance for our younger kids to practice a week-and-a-half. We'd like to win. We're happy for our program to be in the state playoffs. It's nice to win today rather then Wednesday because you know you're in the state playoffs."
Kezmarsky added, "That was a really good game. The environment was great."
Belle Vernon (11-13) travels to South Allegheny to play in the 7th-place consolation game with the winner advancing to the state tournament and the loser closing out the season.
"I told them it has to be a short memory. We can't think about the game that was just played. That's gone," said Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino. "We win we're moving on, lose we're done.
"It comes down to how bad you really want. That's what it comes down to."
Zion Moore really wanted it in the first half after he carried the Leopards' offense by scoring 20 of their 26 points, including 15 of the visitors' 17 points in the first quarter. Moore hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and reached 1,000 career points in the first half.
Tanner Uphold hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the first quarter to give Uniontown a 20-17 lead.
Moore's 3-point play tied the game at 20 just 20 seconds into the second quarter. Notorious Grooms' steal and layup gave the Red Raiders a 30-24 with 1:57 to go in the half.
Uniontown maintained the six-point lead at halftime, 32-26.
Calvin Winfrey III stepped up for the Red Raiders with 10 of the home team's 20 first-quarter points. He scored 12 in the first half.
Kezmarsky changed the defense in the second half with a box-and-1 on Moore, rotating Bakari Wallace and Tanner Uphold on Moore.
The adjustment threw the Leopards out of synch and slowed down Moore. He scored 14 points in the second half, but was silent for large segments of the final 16 minutes.
"The box-and-1 helped. Zion's a good player. We went to the box-and-1, and they stopped looking for him," said Kezmarsky. "We split Bakari Wallace and Tanner Uphold on him. Two seniors that have been so loyal to this program. Bakari would play him real well, then we would put Tanner on him.
"We wanted to keep someone fresh on him."
Kezmarsky praised Uphold's effort, adding, "Tanner is made for that. This was a big game for him."
Salvino also adjusted the Leopards' offense, but his squad did not respond, accordingly.
"We set up the offense to where it should have been, but they didn't look for Zion after that," explained Salvino. "We didn't look for him coming off any screens. We had the ball in the right position in the middle and couldn't score from that."
While Uniontown was slowing down Moore, the Red Raiders' Winfrey and Notorious Grooms picked up steam with drives to the hoop.
Grooms scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half and Winfrey finished with eight points in the second half to finish with 20.
"I thought Calvin and Tori took the ball to the basket, not like sophomores. Both are sophomores," praised Kezmarsky.
Bolstered by five points from Moore late in the third quarter, Belle Vernon entered the quarter trailing by five points, 42-37.
Levi Garner came up big in the fourth quarter as the Red Raiders steadily pulled away to a double digit lead. Garner scored all 10 of his points in the final eight minutes, including a dunk late in the quarter after Uniontown broke the press.
Fellow big man K'Adrian McLee also scored 10 points, four coming in the final quarter.
"K'Adrian and Levi controlled the boards," said Kezmarsky.
"We didn't rebound real well. Not having Quinton is a big loss. That's 14 rebounds right there and 16 points he averages," said Salvino, adding, "They had a lot of second-chance shots and that's the difference."
Belle Vernon's Curtis Wade scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.