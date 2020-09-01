Carmichaels got the better of Uniontown the past two years to secure back-to-back Section 8-AA boys golf titles.
The Red Raiders moved back into Section 2-AAA this season so Monday’s non-section match at Uniontown Country Club didn’t have an impact for a section title, but the home squad was able to avenge last year’s losses with a 211-223 victory over the Mikes.
A couple of first-year players squared off in the first group in Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish, with Lohr securing medalist honors with a 2-over 38.
Voytish was close behind with a 39.
The Uniontown freshman had a strong start with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3-4, and par-5 on No. 5, but closed out his round with four consecutive bogeys.
He had a similar finish last week at Duck Hollow Golf Club in the Section 2-AAA opener against Albert Gallatin.
“Last week at Duck Hollow I was even par through five (holes), and went triple bogey on six, seven and eight, and bogey on No. 9,” said Voytish.
“My goal for today was to shoot 38, 37, so I was close there,” continued Voytish. “This year, my goal is to be shooting 36, 35.”
Voytish enjoys playing on his home course.
“I have an advantage playing here. This is the nicest course I’ve played,” said Voytish.
Voytish, who also runs cross country in the fall, has his aim set high for his first year of high school golf.
“I expect big things out of myself. I know I can attain them,” added Voytish.
Adena Rugola shot 42 to give Uniontown an early five-shot lead after the first group. The Mikes’ Christopher Barrish finished with 48.
The middle foursome was pretty much a wash with the Mikes’ Remmey Lohr (42) and Nick Ricco (45) combining for 87, while the Red Raiders’ Maddie Myers (45) and Michael Mercadante (43) shot 88.
Uniontown Country Club is not one of Remmey Lohr’s favorite courses.
“I didn’t play well here last year, but I made an improvement this year,” said Lohr. “I had a double bogey on No. 8. I would’ve shot 40 if I parred it.”
Remmey Lohr created quite a stir after her run through the district and state boys tournaments last year. Lohr returns to girls play in her final year of high school golf.
“I feel it’s harder (to now play in the girls tournament). I have to prove myself. I played good against the boys. Now, I have to play good against the girls,” explained Lohr.
Lohr seeks to accomplish two main goals in her senior season.
“I want to be WPIAL champion, and to get a golf scholarship,” said Lohr.
The Red Raiders secured the final difference in the final foursome with Gage Brugger’s 42 rounding out the scoring. Nate Moody’s 51 did not count.
The Mikes’ Roland Burghy and Mason Lapana both shot 50 with one counting and the other discarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.