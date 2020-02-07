The Uniontown boys swimming team was tough in their home pool Thursday night, defeating Elizabeth Forward, 93-74, in Section 5-AA action.
The Red Raiders were solid throughout the meet, including a sweep of all three relays in WPIAL qualifying times.
Zachery Lambie, Joshua Miller, CJ Soltis and Cody Metts won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.72. Dalton Grimes, Leyton Maust, Soltis and Alex Eitner finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.26, and Soltis, Maust, Eitner and Grimes touched the wall first in 3:45.32 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Soltis also finished second in the 100 butterfly, but did so in a qualifying time of 59.70 seconds.
Soltis has been slowed by an injury, but is starting to round back into shape.
"This is my first meet back from the injury," explained Soltis. "I lowered my time in the butterfly. It's my first time under a minute."
The regular season has one week remaining, but Soltis basically has his postseason plans made.
"I plan on doing the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, unless I qualify in the 100 freestyle or 100 breaststroke," said Soltis. "Next week will be big.
"I'd like to go 56 or 57 (seconds) in the fly and get in the top 20 (at the WPIAL finals). In the 200 IM, I'd like to be under 2:10. Those are very big PRs (personal bests) for me."
Grimes (200 IM, 2:17.51), Eitner (50 freestyle, 24.08, WPIAL), Maust (100 freestyle, 55.28; 100 backstroke, 1:09.28), and Miller (500 freestyle, 7:10.58) all had first-place finishes for the Red Raiders.
Gavin Guern and Aiden Provins both won two individual events for the Warriors.
Guern won the diving with 280.27 points and touched the wall in 2:05.74 for first place in the 200 freestyle.
"I did really good in diving, 280 points is a PR," said Guern, who won WPIAL bronze last year. "Oh yeah, (the bronze medal last year) is added pressure. It's going to be real close this year from third to sixth. My twists are really good for me and they have high difficulty. Reverses are rough for me."
Guern has also qualified for the swimming finals.
"I've been swimming all four years. It's a nice bonus," said Guern.
Provins, a senior who plans to attend Saint Vincent College, won the 100 butterfly in a qualifying time of 56.65 seconds, and hit the standard with his first-place finish of 1:05.98 in the 200 IM.
"I really work on my butterfly. That's my main event," said Provins, who finished seventh in the WPIAL last year. "I want to go to states. I missed by .6, .7 seconds last year.
"There's a lot of pressure to do my absolute best. I want to get 54-something (seconds) in the butterfly.
