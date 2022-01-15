The Uniontown boys closed the first quarter on a 9-4 run and didn't look back for a 67-43 victory Friday night against visiting Elizabeth Forward in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Red Raiders pulled into a second-place tie with the Warriors behind undefeated Belle Vernon (5-0, 11-0) at 4-1. Uniontown (6-4) closes the first half of the schedule against Mount Pleasant, while the Warriors (9-4) face Belle Vernon.
"We want the kids to be happy and enjoy this one. They're still young. We're going to enjoy this one, too," said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky. "That was a good win for our kids. Now we're playing to be 5-1 in the section.
"We go to Mount Pleasant and have a chance to be 5-1 and start over. We'd be one game behind Belle Vernon."
Kezmarsky continued the thought, adding, "We want to position ourselves as high as possible. We still want to win the section. If we don't, you want to be as high as possible."
The loss snaps Elizabeth Forward's four-game winning streak.
"This was a good learning experience for us. We've been kind of riding high here for a while on a 4-game winning streak," said Elizabeth Forward coach Matt Loftis. "We came in here tonight and they punched us in the mouth.
"We knew it was going to be tough. Uniontown always plays well here. The atmosphere is great here."
Loftis added, "We needed a reset button game and this will be good for us (going into the Belle Vernon game)."
Uniontown led 9-4 midway through the opening quarter, but the Warriors rallied to tie the game. That's the closest the visitors would be with the Red Raiders holding an 18-13 lead at the end of the quarter.
"When they start going on their run, it's hard to get them to stop. They get you out of what you want to do. They make you uncomfortable," said Loftis. "They speed you up and make you take some bad shots, and the next thing you know it goes from 9-9 into whatever the run was there, and you're into catch up.
"There's no room for error."
The break between quarters didn't slow Uniontown's momentum.
The Red Raiders reeled off a 5-0 run to start the quarter, leading Loftis to call a timeout at 6:04.
Uniontown wasn't fazed by the timeout, continuing its pressure defense and explosive offense for an 18-4 advantage in the quarter and a 36-17 halftime lead.
And, the Red Raiders did so with players on the bench in early foul trouble.
"I thought a key part of the game was in the second quarter when we got in foul trouble and we put Tevian Richardson and Jeremiah Hager in. They gave us quality minutes. We didn't lose anything. They accepted their role," said Kezmarsky. "We shot the ball okay, but we passed the ball and we drove.
"Bakari (Wallace) was all over the floor."
Wallace finished with 14 points. Teammate Notorious Grooms scored a game-high 25 points.
Kezmarsky said another key was the defense against Elizabeth Forward's post man Charlie Meehleib. Meehleib finished with 10 points.
"We had them scouted really well. I was so impressed," explained Kezmarsky. "We had a good game plan. (Christian) Perkins and (Kadrian) McLee, we held the big boy under his average.
"We did a great job with them."
Mekhi Daniels led the Warriors with 14 points.
The Warriors outscored Uniontown in the third quarter, 17-16, but was unable to make up any more ground.
"Any time we went on a 4-0, 6-0 run, we were unable to take it to the necessary 10-0 or 12-0 run. That's a credit to them," said Loftis. "They made some tough shots, especially in the second half.
"They played well. They were the aggressor. They beat us on the boards."
