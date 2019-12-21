Uniontown forced overtime after being down by 11 at halftime, but Penn-Trafford pulled out a 70-66 victory on Saturday in the final game on the KSA Classic Tournament at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
The Red Raiders (1-0, 6-1) and Warriors (1-0, 6-1) both finished 2-1 in the tournament, as Penn-Trafford lost to Central Virginia, 64-55, on Friday. Uniontown beat Central Virginia, 63-48, on Thursday.
Billy DeShields, who scored his 1,000th career point on Thursday, once again led the Red Raiders in scoring with 23 points on six field goals, including two 3-pointers, and made nine free throws. Teammate Jahmere Richardson had 16 points on six field goals (two 3-pointers) and two free throws.
Uniontown’s Isaiah Melvin added 12 points on five field goals (one 3-pointer) and made one free throw. Melvin, who is the Red Raiders’ main presence in the post, fouled out in regulation.
The Red Raiders return to action on Jan. 3 when they host Belle Vernon (1-0, 4-3) in Section 3-AAAA play at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.
