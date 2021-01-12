Thomas Jefferson put three players in double figures on its way to a 52-35 non-section win at Uniontown in boys basketball action Monday night.
Jake Pugh led the Jaguars (3-1) with 12 points, Ian Hansen followed with 11 and Ethan Dunsey added 10.
Thomas Jefferson, a WPIAL Class 5A semifinalist last year, jumped out to 14-4 in the first period and extended its advantage to 25-10 at halftime and 37-17 after three quarters. Uniontown held a 18-15 edge in the final frame.
Bakari Wallace scored a game-high 15 points for the Class 4A Red Raiders (0-2) and Damarr Lewis added nine points.
"We played a very good 5A team. They're talented and experienced," said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky, who saw positive signs in the defeat. "We played with a lot of energy and we got everyone in the game. We had two freshmen, Harlan Davis and Kadrian McLee, score their first varsity points, and a 10th-grader, Tevian Richardson, did also.
"I thought we played good defense. We just have to finish our layups. But this game should really help us going forward in preparing for upcoming section games."
The Red Raiders return to Section 2-AAAA play Friday when they travel to Elizabeth Forward for a 7:30 p.m. game.
