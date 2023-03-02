Hampton pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 58-47 road victory at Uniontown Wednesday night in the WPIAL Class AAAA 5th-place consolation game.
Red Raiders fall to visiting Hampton, 58-47
- By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, March 2, 2023 6:03 AM
Thursday, March 2, 2023 6:03 AM
Hampton pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 58-47 road victory at Uniontown Wednesday night in the WPIAL Class AAAA 5th-place consolation game.
Hampton (23-3) enters the PIAA playoffs as the fifth team out of the WPIAL and will play the District 10 champion on Friday, March 10, in the first round of the state tournament.
Uniontown (20-5) will be the sixth team out of the district and will be on the road to face the District 3 champion on March 10.
The Talbots, coach by Frazier graduate Joe Lafko, led 39-38 heading into the fourth quarter and secured the playoff victory with a 19-9 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Hampton made 13-of-17 foul shot attempts in the fourth quarter. Brennan Murray converted 8-of-10 attempts to finish with a game-high 17 points.
The Talbots made 22-of-31 foul shots in the game.
Hampton led 29-27 at halftime.
Bakari Wallace led Uniontown with 14 points. Tanner Uphold finished with 10 points and Calvin Winfrey III added eight.
Erick Weeks finished with 14 points and Liam Mignogna added 13 for Hampton.
South Allegheny 68, Belle Vernon 65 -- The Gladiators held on for a victory against the visiting Leopards in the WPIAL Class AAAA consolation bracket to secure the seventh and final berth into the PIAA playoffs.
South Allegheny (20-6) will play the WPIAL champion, either North Catholic or Lincoln Park, in the opening round of the state tournament on Friday, March 10.
Belle Vernon finishes the season with an 11-14 record.
The game was close throughout with the Gladiators holding quarter leads of 21-15, 35-31 and 57-52. Belle Vernon held a 13-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Quinton Martin led Belle Vernon with a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds. Zion Moore scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Alonzo Wade added 10 points.
Bryce Epps paced South Allegheny with 28 points. Michael Michalski finished with 22 points and Jeston Beatty Jr. added 10.
Yough 70, Mohawk 67 -- The Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter to extend their season with a road victory in the WPIAL 7th-place consolation playoff game victory.
Yough (17-9) travels to the District 6 champion on Friday, March 10, in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
The Cougars outscored Mohawk in the fourth quarter, 26-17, for the come-from-behind victory.
Mohawk (20-6) led 20-14 after the first quarter and 36-27 at halftime. The home team held a 50-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Yough's Terek Crosby led all scorers with 29 points. Austin Matthews scored 18 points and Brendon Converso added 15.
Bobby Fadden paced Mohawk with 23 points. Jay Wrona and Mason Hopper both scored 13 points, and Keigan Hopper added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.