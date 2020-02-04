Waynesburg Central opened with a three-pointer, but Uniontown went on a 7-0 run and never lost the lead in a 71-59 victory on Tuesday in the Section 3-AAAA finale for both teams at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders finished section play this season at 10-0, and improved to 18-2. Uniontown has won 21 straight section games.
Uniontown had a 21-11 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Raiders, 22-15, in the second period, had a 43-26 halftime advantage.
Waynesburg (2-8, 9-12) cut the deficit to nine several times in the third quarter, and had a 21-16 edge in the third to cut the Uniontown lead to 59-47 after three. Both scored 12 in the final period.
Billy DeShields had a team-high 25 points on 10 field goals, and was 5 of 8 from the foul line for the Red Raiders. He has 1,285 points in his career for No. 5 on Uniontown’s all-time scoring list. Don Yates is fourth with 1,344. Teammate Jahmere Richardson added 16 points on six field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 3 of 5 at the line, and Isaiah Melvin chipped in with 13 on six field goals (one 3-pointer).
The Raiders’ Lucas Garber had a game-high 31 points on 11 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 6 of 7 at the foul line.
Uniontown finishes the regular season with non-section games against Greensburg Salem (1-11, 4-16) on Friday at home before closing at cross-town rival Laurel Highlands (6-5, 12-7) next Monday. Both games are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Waynesburg finished its season Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.