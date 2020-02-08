Greensburg Salem kept battling but Uniontown was able to come away with a 67-62 non-section victory on Saturday at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium, as the Red Raiders were celebrating Senior Day.
Uniontown (19-2) had a 23-16 lead after the first quarter, but the Golden Lions (4-17) outscored the home team, 21-14, in the second period for a 37-37 tie at halftime. The Red Raiders had a 42-41 edge after the third, but had a 15-11 advantage in the final frame.
Uniontown senior Isaiah Melvin had 18 points on six field goals and was 6 of 6 at the foul line. Teammate and fellow senior Ray Robinson scored 13 points on four three-pointers, including a four-point play to end the first quarter. Senior Billy DeShields chipped in with 12 and freshman Kenodre DeShields added 11.
Javon Davis, Bryant Grady, Jahmere Richardson and Josh Braxton make up the rest of the Red Raiders' senior class.
Three Greensburg Salem players scored 16 points in Shamar McCoy, Dante Parsons and Ryan Thomas.
Uniontown is at cross-town rival Laurel Highlands (13-7) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the regular-season finale. The Red Raiders should be in position to earn a top-four seed in the WPIAL Class AAAA playoff bracket that will be released Tuesday evening. The result of Monday’s contest will not factor into the seeding, as the committee will meet Monday afternoon. The Mustangs are also in the postseason.
