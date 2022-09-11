Uniontown rode a strong defensive effort and an effective passing game to a 38-12 victory over Carrick at Cupples Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Tavian Richardson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Red Raiders won two consecutive games for the first time since 2011.
Uniontown's defense stood tall, keeping Carrick from scoring three times on possessions inside the five-yard line. The Red Raiders (2-1) also came up with three interceptions.
"We gave up one touchdown pass and they ran a kickoff back, but defensively we had a lot of guys play well today," Uniontown coach Keith Jeffries said. "Cam Jackson, Braxton Swaney and Dom Grippe each had an interception. Maurice Jackson was unreal, he was all over the field. So was Braxton. Marion Jones had a couple big tackles in the backfield including a sack.
"We had three goal-line stands where we kept them out of the end zone, the last one by our JV kids late in the game."
Uniontown jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter.
Richardson started the scoring with a 77-yard touchdown run and then threw a 93-yard scoring pass to Kadrian McLee. Notorious Grooms raced 28 yards on an end around and made it 25-0 when me scored on a 43-yard pass from Richardson in the second quarter.
"Tavian broke a long run early but then they really jammed the box on us and we ended up hitting some big pass plays on them," Jeffries said. "Maurice Jackson still had right around 100 yards running the ball."
Carrick (1-2) cut the lead to 25-12 when Zion Frye tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kejuan Johnson later in the second quarter and Rashod Woods ran the second-half kickoff back 63 yards for a TD.
After a scoreless third quarter, Uniontown put the game away with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Richardson and McLee hooked up again for a 32-yard TD pass and the Red Raiders defense accounted for the final touchdown thanks to a strip-sack by Maurice Jackson which led to Nick Torbich's fumble recovery in the end zone.
Richardson's trio of touchdown passes went for a combined 168 yards. Grant Barcheck converted two of three extra-point kicks.
Uniontown will celebrate homecoming next week when it hosts Fayette County rival Albert Gallatin at Bill Power Stadium.
