The Uniontown boys were victorious, while the girls fell short Thursday night in a Section 5-AA home meet against Thomas Jefferson.
The Red Raiders powered their way to a 97-73 victory, while the Lady Jaguars returned home with a 91-71 win.
Uniontown's Leyton Maust, CJ Soltis, Dalton Grimes and Alex Eitner opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:53.76.
Colby Voyten (200 freestyle, 2:11.21), Soltis (200 IM, 2:17.41), Eitner (50 freestyle, 23.72, WPIAL), Colby Voyten (100 freestyle, 58:33), Grimes (500 freestyle, 5:42.73), and the 200 freestyle relay of Eitner, Voyten, Andrea Ballacchino and Zachery Lambie (1:44.83) all had first-place finishes for the Red Raiders.
Sophie Zimcosky (100 butterfly, 1:13.15), Caitlin Michelangelo (100 breaststroke, 1:38.22), and the 400 freestyle relay quartet of Abigail Strauser, Phawn Varndell, Josephine Maher and Madelyn King (4:55.48) finished first for the Lady Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.