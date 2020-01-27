Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.