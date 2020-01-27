Uniontown had a chance to gauge itself against another highly-ranked Class 4-A boys basketball team on Sunday and passed that test with flying colors.
The Red Raiders raced out to a 16-point lead in the third quarter and held off a late push by Ambridge to defeat the Bridgers, 56-52, in the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Hall of Fame Classic at Montour High School.
Jahmere Richardson led Uniontown with 17 points as coach Rob Kezmarsky's squad improved to 15-1. Freshman Keondre DeShields followed with 13 points and his senior brother Billy DeShields added 10 points.
Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 20 points for Ambridge which suffered its second straight loss in falling to 10-5.
The Bridgers' strong inside duo of 6-7 Liam Buck and 6-8 Enire Bowens, who are both averaging a double-double for the season, scored 15 and 14 points but it wasn't enough to overcome the talented Red Raiders. Those two and Thomas, who is 6-6, were all taller than any player on Uniontown's roster.
The Red Raiders never trailed as Richardson began the scoring with a 3-pointer and Billy DeShields followed with a basket for a 5-0 lead.
After Buck got the Bridgers on the board, DeShields scored again and Ray Robinson hit a 3-pointer for a 10-2 advantage. The Red Raiders went on to lead 13-6 after the first period, extended the margin to 27-17 by halftime and went up 33-17 after Billy DeShields sank a 3-pointer from the corner early in the third.
Bowens scored his first two baskets of the game to make it 33-21 but Uniontown still held a 39-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Ambridge made a late push when Thomas hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the lead to five in the final minute and Buck added a free throw with 1.7 seconds left, but the Red Raiders were never in any real danger of losing.
Robinson contributed eight points for Uniontown and Isaiah Melvin chipped in with seven. Demar Lewis gave the Red Raiders some valuable minutes off the bench.
Uniontown has already wrapped up the program's 69th playoff appearance and can clinch its 49th section title with a win over visiting Ringgold on Tuesday night, then hosts crosstown rival Laurel Highlands on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.