U-LH Kolesar preview

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar talks to his players during a timeout in last year’s game against Uniontown at Mustang Field. The Mustangs won, 50-6. The two meet again tonight to kick off the high school football season at Bill Power Stadium. See “GameDay 2023” included in this edition of the Herald-Standard for previews on all 22 area high school football teams.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

The 2023 high school football season kicks off tonight with a pair of Fayette County rivalries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.