The 2023 high school football season kicks off tonight with a pair of Fayette County rivalries.
Red Raiders-Mustangs rivalry kicks off season
- By Rob Burchianti rburchianti@heraldstandard.com
Saturday, August 26, 2023 1:01 PM
Laurel Highlands makes the short trip to Uniontown to take on the Red Raiders at Bill Power Stadium and Albert Gallatin makes a brief drive to go up against Connellsville at Falcon Stadium.
Twenty of the 22 area teams are in action Week Zero, all in non-conference clashes with 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Belle Vernon and Charleroi, who both are slated to participate in scrimmages today, will begin their seasons in Week One next Friday.
After a four-year run of not playing each other, LH and Uniontown are now meeting for the third season in a row. The Mustangs won 42-14 at Bill Power Stadium in 2021 and rolled to a 50-6 victory at Mustang Field last year.
Connellsville halted a 17-game losing streak last year when it staved off the host Colonials in York Run, 16-13. The two didn’t play in 2020 or 2021. The Falcons topped AG, 30-6, at Falcon Stadium in 2019.
Albert Gallatin, Uniontown and Brownsville are again playing an independent schedule and are not part of the WPIAL.
Brownsville opens its season at Bentworth. In other meetings between local squads, Frazier is at California, Waynesburg Central travels to Carmichaels, Elizabeth Forward hosts Ringgold.
Mapletown will continue its recent tradition of playing Avella in a home-and-away series by opening its season on the road against the Eagles.
In another battle of rivals, Monessen entertains Washington in what looks to be a high-scoring affair.
Three other area teams will be at home tonight with McGuffey at Southmoreland, South Allegheny at Yough and Riverview at Beth-Center.
In other games, Jefferson-Morgan is at Chartiers-Houston, Mount Pleasant goes to Greensburg Central Catholic and West Greene crosses over into West Virginia to play Cameron.
There were five coaching changes from last year and four of those coaches will begin the season tonight. They include West Greene’s Beau Jackson, Carmichaels’ Ryan Krull who starts his second stint with the Mikes, EF’s John DeMarco and Bentworth’s David Pordash. Charleroi’s Tyler Aeschbacher, a Carmichaels graduate and former star, will make his debut in Week One.
