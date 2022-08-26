Uniontown finally got a taste of victory in 2021 following four straight winless seasons.
Switching from the WPIAL to independent status last year, the Red Raiders went 2-4 with a pair of wins over Carrick, the first of which was 41-6 on Sept. 10 to snap a 35-game losing streak.
Second-year coach Keith Jeffries has seen a boost in the team's morale and intensity in a carryover from 2021.
"You can just look at the numbers," Jeffries said. "We have 53 kids. It just shows you their excitement the players have about being out here and playing as compared to the past where we were struggling to get bodies just to even practice.
"We have kids from other sports who don't have a lot of football experience like Kadrian McLee from basketball. Mason Kuhn, who is on the baseball team, decided to play and he's having a pretty good camp.
"The kids are excited about what we're doing. They seem to be having fun."
Uniontown's offense featured a strong ground game in 2021.
"We did a good job last year running the ball between Maurice Jackson, Cam Jackson and Braxton Swaney," Jeffries said. "These guys are all back this year but we're going to change up a little bit. Cam is going to play a little more slot receiver than be in the backfield but he'll still get his touches."
The Red Raiders will look to a new quarterback to take over for the departed Evan Townsend.
"Right now the frontrunner is Tavian Richardson," Jeffries said. "He's kind of taken the lead of the position. We have some other guys there, like Will Nedley and Calvin Winfrey. Kadrian McLee might take some snaps at quarterback as well.
"We'll have a spread offense again but a little different than what we ran last year. We were more two backs with three wide receivers. This year we're going to be pretty exclusive in four wides with a single back."
In addition to Cam Jackson, Uniontown's wide receivers include Tyler Hawk, Devin George, Notorious Grooms and McLee.
"On the offensive line we have Gabe Ranker who's a four-year starter," Jeffries said. "Kyle Ray is a returning starter as is Gary Smitley. Then we're looking for possibly Darian Gordon, Leonard Tucker, Elijah Holmes. A couple other newcomers might work their way into the line as well with Cameron Watkins and Zamir Jones."
Jeffries expects a lot from a defense that has just about the entire starting unit coming back.
"We have nines starters returning on defense," he said. "We lost two linemen. One of them, Christian Perkins is playing at Cal U, defensive line. He's real excited and fired up for the season there.
"When you look at our defense this year you have to start with Braxton Swaney at linebacker. He's a four-year starter who's been our leading tackler every year he's been here. He's a vocal leader on defense, and really both sides of the ball.
"Devin George at outside linebacker is another one who'll be a leader for us. Maurice Jackson is a defensive leader as well. I put a lot on those leaders to keep things running smoothly defensively. It makes my job easier calling the defense if they know what they're doing.
"In the defensive backfield we're looking at Tyler Hawk as a corner who was real solid for us last year. Cam Jackson is another returning starter at free safety. Notorious Grooms is a returning starter at corner. Dom Grippe is another returning linebacker. Javontae Lewis is a returner on the defensive line as well.
"We're looking for those guys to rise up and lead the defense."
On special teams Grant Barcheck steps in as the Red Raiders' kicker.
"He's soccer and cross country also but was willing to help us in the kicking game," Jeffries said. "Another soccer player, Ryley Umbel, will be in the mix at punter along with David Ranitu and Nthan Searock."
Jeffries coaching staff includes Bill Dice, Eric Saylor, Jeremy Brain, Harry Kaufman and Albert Gallatin graduate Maurice Jackson.
Uniontown opens the season at cross-town rival Laurel Highlands in Week 0 to kick-off a 10-game schedule with five home games.
The Red Raiders showed a lot of fight against a strong, playoff-bound Mustang squad last year, eventually falling by a 42-14 score.
The Red Raiders play two teams -- Brownsville and Carrick -- twice, each home and away, and host Albert Gallatin. The Falcons and Colonials, like the Red Raiders, are currently independents. Uniontown also hosts Waynesburg Central.
Filling out the schedule is a home game against Valley and road contests at Windber and Berlin Brothersvalley.
