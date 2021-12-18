The Uniontown boys opened Section 3-AAAA Friday night with a 61-43 victory over visiting Yough.
The Red Raiders (1-0, 1-2) led throughout the game, taking a 16-11 lead after the first quarter. The home team's lead grew to 35-23 at halftime and 46-32 after three quarters.
Uniontown's Bakari Wallace led the way with a game-high 27 points. Notorious Grooms finished with 20 points and Kadrian McLee added 11.
Terek Crosby paced the Cougars (0-1, 2-1) with 20 points. Austin Mathews finished with 10 points.
Belle Vernon 74, Mount Pleasant 25 -- The Leopards returned home from Mount Pleasant with a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Belle Vernon (1-0, 4-0) raced out to a 25-6 lead in the first quarter and extended the advantage to 44-13 at halftime. The visitors outscored the Vikings in the second half, 30-12.
Quinton Martin had a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Leopards. Daniel Gordon finished with 10 points and five steals. Devin Whitlock contributed eight assists and five steals to the victory.
Ryan Borkowski scored seven points for Mount Pleasant (0-1, 1-3).
Elizabeth Forward 55, South Park 44 -- The Warriors rallied to the game at the half and continued the rally in the final 16 minutes stand for a Section 3-AAAA road victory over the Eagles.
Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 2-1) pulled into a 28-28 tie at halftime and then took the lead after three quarters, 38-32. The visitors clinched the win with a 17-12 fourth quarter.
Charlie Nigut paced the Warriors with a game-high 16 points. Mekhi Daniels and Isaiah Turner both scored 10.
Brandon Clifford, Maddoc Lemley and Tyler Susan all scored nine points for South Park (0-1, 0-4).
Washington 56, Brownsville 37 -- The Prexies led through the game for a Section 4-AAA road victory at Brownsville.
Washington (1-0, 2-1) led 17-12, 33-18 and 48-28 at the quarter breaks.
Davoun Fuse led the way for the Prexies with 20 points. Tayshawn Levy added 14 points.
Ayden Teeter was the top scorer for the Falcons (0-1, 2-2) with nine points.
Waynesburg Central 51, Beth-Center 20 -- The Raiders held the home team to single digits in three of the four quarters for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Waynesburg (1-0, 1-4) held quarter leads of 16-4, 34-6 and 46-16.
The Raiders' Chase Henkins scored a game-high 19 points. Brody Tharp led the Bulldogs (0-1, 1-3) with 12 points.
Carmichaels 64, McGuffey 57 -- The Mikes built a 39-21 halftime lead and then fended off the Highlanders' second half rally for a non-section home victory.
McGuffey (1-2) held a 36-25 advantage in the second half.
Mike Stewart led the way for the Mikes (3-2) with a game-high 24 points. Chris Barrish finished with 22 points and Drake Long added 10.
Grayson Wallace paced the Highlanders (1-2) with 16 points. Maddix Ganster added 14 points.
Penn-Trafford 68, Connellsville 37 -- The visiting Warriors scored 51 points in the first half on their way to a non-section win over the Falcons.
Nick Crum led the way for Penn-Trafford (2-3) with a game-high 22 points. Josh Marietta paced Connellsville (1-3) with 18 points.
Neighborhood Academy 58, Geibel Catholic 37 -- The Gators fell behind early on the road and weren't able to rally for a non-section loss.
Neighborhood Academy (2-1) led 20-14 after the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime. The lead grew to 44-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Trevon White scored 15 points for the Gators (2-1).
Shamar Simpson finished with a game-high 28 points for Neighborhood Academy. Brent Manns added 10 points.
Girls basketball
West Greene 61, Ellis School 16 -- Brooke Barner scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Lady Pioneers to a non-section home victory.
West Greene (3-1) led 23-4 after the first quarter and 39-4 at halftime.
The Lady Pioneers' Anna Durbin added 16 points.
Kallie Kristian scored eight points for Ellis School (0-2).
McGuffey 45, Carmichaels 30 -- The Lady Highlanders held the home team scoreless in the second quarter on their way to a non-section road victory.
The Lady Mikes (2-3) led 13-10 after the first quarter, but McGuffey surged to a 26-13 halftime lead.
Ashton Batis finished with 11 points for Carmichaels. Sophia Zalar scored 10.
Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey (2-2) with a game-high 22 points. Claire Redd added 14.
Waynesburg Central 58, Frazier 8 -- The Lady Raiders scored all the points they needed in the first eight minutes for a non-section home victory over the Lady Commodores.
Waynesburg (5-1) led 19-3, 22-5 and 49-5 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Raiders' Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 23 points. Elisabeth Santo finished with three points for Frazier (2-3).
California 74, Jefferson-Morgan 5 -- The Lady Trojans rolled to a non-section victory against the visiting Lady Rockets.
Kendelle Weston led California (4-1) with 30 points. Rakiyah Porter scored 12 points and Samantha Smichnick added 10.
Lacey Ryan and Savannah Clark both scored two points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-5).
Girls swimming
Derry 93, Connellsville 78 -- MacKenzie Vokes had the Lady Falcons' lone first-place finish Thursday night in a road non-section loss to the Lady Trojans.
Vokes won the 50 freestyle in 28.98 seconds. Vokes place second in the 100 freestyle.
Connellsville had second-place finishes by the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, Aeriale Knopsnider (500 freestyle), and Sophie Detwiler (100 breaststroke).
Boys swimming
Connellsville 94, Derry 58 -- The Falcons returned home Thursday night with a non-section win over the Trojans.
Connellsville swept the relays.
Gavin McPoyle (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Jonathan Sapola (200 freestyle), Kasey Stanton (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), and Samuel Tzan (100 freestyle) all had individual first-place finishes.
Women's basketball
Ohio Wesleyan 69, Waynesburg 39 -- The visitors led 25-16 at halftime and then pulled away in the second half for a non-conference win over the Yellow Jackets.
Brooke Fuller had a double-double for Waynesburg (1-8) with 10 points and a game-high 17 points. She also had four blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.