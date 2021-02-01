The Uniontown boys’ long-awaited first Section 5-AA meet resulted in a 79-75 victory Saturday at Thomas Jefferson.
The Lady Raiders lost an 81-61 decision to the Lady Jaguars.
The Red Raiders’ 200 medley relay team of Dalton Grimes, Jacob Schiffbauer, Logan Voytish and Colby Voyten won in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:55.55.
Grimes (200 freestyle, 2:03.97; 100 freestyle, 54.84), Carson Gilleland (diving, 1:09.45), Voytish (100 butterfly, 58.17), and Voyten (500 freestyle, 6:05.18) all had individual first-place finishes. Voytish, Joshua Miller, Voyten and Grimes won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.79.
Elizabeth Franks (100 butterfly, 1:31.17), Madelyn King (500 freestyle, 6:24.89), Jordan Hoover (100 breaststroke, 2:00.26), and the 400 freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Perkins, Shelby Tressler, Haylie Syner and Kyleigh Kelley (6:00.24) all finished first for the Uniontown girls.
