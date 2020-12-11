The slate has been wiped practically clean for Uniontown's boys basketball team.
Gone are all five starters -- Billy DeShields, Isaiah Melvin, Ray Robinson, Jahmere Richardson and Bryant Grady -- and seven seniors overall from last year's squad that went 20-3, won a second straight section title while stretching its section winning streak to 21 games and completed a three-year run that produced a combined 53-17 record.
"They gave everything to this program," said 19th-year head coach Rob Kezmarsky. "They didn't reach our ultimate goal but they played really well and I couldn't be prouder of them.
"I'm more excited for their future than their past. They're all great kids and now five of them are in college and doing really well. I spent so much time with them and watched them grow up."
With such a wealth of talent departing, most would expect a tough year for the Red Raiders. The cupboard is far from bare, however.
"Now we move on," said Kezmarsky, who ranks third on Uniontown's all-time wins list with a record of 277-131. "We have 24 points coming back. That's not an excuse, that just a fact. I'm not going to sit here and say that we're going to be one of the top teams and ranked in the WPIAL like we've been.
"But then again, I'm also not going to tell you we don't have talent. We do. There's talent in this gym. More importantly, there are basketball players in this gym who have worked really hard for their chance, and now it's here."
Leading the way is senior Damarr Lewis, one of the team's few returning letterman.
"Damarr was our seventh man last year and didn't get to play a ton, but now he's one of the best seniors around," Kezmarsky said. "In fact, I'll say this: Damarr is one of the most explosive players in Fayette County. He probably grew three inches over the summer. There's not many 6-3 players who can play center and point guard.
"Then we have kids here now who for the past three years didn't get much game experience but in practice they worked their butts off, and we have newer kids coming in, too."
That group includes seniors Brian Sykes, Nate Moody and Josh Curry Jones, juniors Christian Perkins and Evan Townsend, sophomores Tanner Uphold and Bakari Wallace, and freshmen Jerimiah Hager, Kadrian McLee, Harlan Davis and Eric Townsend.
"Brian Sykes is a senior who played JV last year," Kezmarsky said. "He's been one of our biggest standouts so far, a wonderful kid who's our best defensive player and does a great job in the open court.
"Bakari and Tanner are both good shooters who get to the hoop. Christian gives us a really strong inside presence. Evan is a really good 3-point shooter for us. Josh Curry Jones is back from an injury last season and will help at the point, and Nate Moody will be in the mix as well.
"Those freshman have potential, too. Time will tell with them but there's a chance they might work their way onto the floor."
Kezmarsky isn't used to having down years and isn't about to chalk up 2020-21 in that category. He's made the playoffs 14 times and has won 10 section titles and 73 percent (168-61) of his section games.
Much of Kezmarsky's success has come with longtime assistant coach Warare Gladman by his side.
"Warare and I work great together," Kezmarsky said. "Warare played for Ray Trincia and Rudy Marisa, and he was a college All-American. Having him around is like having two head coaches. In my opinion, he's one of the best fundamental coaches around. It's great to watch him teach.
"We've been practicing and coaching these kids hard. Their attitude is great. They're good kids who want to be successful."
Kezmarsky anticipates opponents will be circling the Red Raiders like sharks this season.
"We've been pretty dominant in the county and in the section," he said. "There aren't many years where we're the underdog but teams we've been beating the past few years will be coming for us this year. They're not going to feel sorry for us.
"We're not backing down from anybody. We'll show up and play."
Uniontown will again be in Section 3-AAAA although the teams have changed somewhat. Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward and South Park are back, Waynesburg Central and Ringgold depart and coming in are Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough.
"We feel we can be competitive with everybody," Kezmarsky said. "I'm not going to lie, it's going to be an adjustment for them at this level. They've got to grow up fast.
"But I keep telling them, 'If you believe in yourselves as much as I believe in you, we're going to be OK.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.