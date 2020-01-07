Uniontown was solid throughout the lineup Tuesday night as the Red Raiders defeated visiting Derry, 107-69, in a non-section meet.
Uniontown swept the relays, including a WPIAL Class AA qualifying swim in the 400 freestyle relay. The Red Raiders had already qualified in the event, but the combination of Dalton Grimes, Leyton Maust, Colby Voyten and Alex Eitner did so for the first time with a winning mark of 3:50.44.
Eitner nearly qualified in an individual event, but fell just short of meeting the standard in the 50 freestyle. The senior won in 24.19 seconds, only .09 seconds shy of the qualifying mark. He qualified for the district meet in the sprint last year.
"Nine hundredths of a second. I'm a little disappointed, but it shows I'm there. I just wanted to be a little faster," said Eitner. "I took two breaths on the way back (in the second and final lap). I did it terribly. I didn't need it.
"It's the closest I've been this year."
Eitner continued the thought, adding, "It's a little frustrating. It will push me at the next meet. It gives me a glimpse of hope."
Eitner swam the anchor freestyle leg on the victorious 200 medley relay team. Eitner, Andrea Ballacchino, CJ Soltis and Grimes won in 1:55.90 with the qualifying standard 1:55.00.
Eitner placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.47.
Eitner feels he's just getting into condition after suffering a shoulder injury the day before winter practice officially began. The injury has led Eitner to forgo diving after he qualified for the championship last year.
"I feel it's better. I probably would've qualified in the second meet. I have time, but it will fly by," said Eitner.
Grimes (100 butterfly, 1:03.36), Voyten (100 freestyle, 58.60), and Ballacchino (100 backstroke, 1:08.54) finished first for the Red Raiders. Maust, Andrew Maher, John Harim and Voyten placed second in the 200 medley relay in 2:06.35, as did Maher, Harim, John Strauser and Zachery Lambie in the 400 freestyle relay. Grimes (200 freestyle), Soltis (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Harim (100 butterfly), Maher (100 freestyle), and Maust (100 backstroke) all had second-place finishes.
