Uniontown’s implementation of its independent football program has been a clear success the past two season under head coach Keith Jeffries.
The Red Raiders went 2-4, snapping a 35-game losing streak two years ago and then jumped up to a 5-5 record last season while the roster has gotten significantly bigger.
“The numbers are continuing to improve,” said Jeffries who is entering his third year at the helm. “We have a lot of interest with the younger kids. I think we had 30-some ninth-graders who said they wanted to play so if everybody shows up that came to the meetings we could probably have between 50-to-60 kids. Last year we finished with right around 45. The number for middle school workouts has been outstanding. We've had around 30-to-35 coming.”
Persuading more kids to come out for football at Uniontown has been an area Jeffries has focused on heavily.
“One of our main goals was to get the kids back interested and wanting to play, so that's been a positive for us,” said Jeffries who has added a junior varsity team to the program. “Not all the freshmen will play varsity but we do have a JV team this year with about an eight-game schedule.”
The varsity schedule has 10 games on it with several against local teams.
“We’re playing Laurel Highlands and AG, and we’re supposed to play Brownsville twice,” Jeffries said. “We’re at Waynesburg Central this year also.”
The Red Raiders lost some key players to graduation but have plenty of experience coming back.
“We have some big shoes to fill with guys like Braxton Swaney and Maurice Jackson graduating, and then we lost another key guy too, Marion Jones, who transferred to Laurel Highlands,” Jeffries said.
Uniontown will have a different player behind center for 2023.
“Right now our quarterback is going to be K'Adrian McLee,” Jeffries said. “He’s a great athlete and a good student, too, and he’s started getting some D-I interest. A lot the Ivy League and Patriot League teams came in. Kent State was really high on him but they’re in a wait-and-see mode on him now.”
There is one front-runner for McLee, a senior who starred at wide receiver a year ago.
“He really liked Cornell and their coaches really liked him,” Jeffries said. “He went up for a visit a few weeks ago so we’re waiting to hear back but they seemed very interested in him.”
The Red Raiders have another impact offensive weapon returning.
“Our main running back will be Cameron Jackson, who’ll be a senior this year,” Jeffries said. “We’re happy to have him back. We have a couple freshmen that have looked good but it’s too early to tell on them yet.
“Mason Kuhn is going to be like an H-back receiver-type and Nick Torbich will also be in the mix there. Receiver-wise we have a couple new kids that transferred in, Nijah Higgins and Malachi Mitchell, who had a pretty good off-season. And, of course, we have the basketball players, Calvin Winfrey and Tori Grooms, who’ll also be receivers. We have a couple younger receivers that have looked good, too.”
Uniontown should be solid up front on both sides of the ball.
“Basically our whole line is back from last year,” Jeffries pointed out. “We had one kid who was a senior, Gabe Ranker, who we’ll miss, but the other kids all played a lot. Kyle Ray is a returning starter and Gary Smitley. Leonard Tucker is doing OK. Torbich did a good job on the D-line last year. He’ll be one of our top defenders as well.”
The Red Raiders, who would get worn down in conference games before opting to leave the WPIAL after the 2020 season, have built up to where they now have a much deeper team.
“There will be some two-way starters but there’s a chance we can play most of the guys one way,” Jeffries said. “We’re looking to spot guys so everyone doesn’t have to play both ways. We have a lot of depth up front. That’s a luxury that we’re finally getting to have, a lot of guys we can spell and play.”
Jackson will also be a leader on defense.
“Cameron is going to be that strong safety-type of player,” Jeffries said. “He’s done a really good job for us the last couple years at that spot. Nate Searock will be at one of the outside linebacker spots. He started last year about half the season on defense.”
Jeffries feels the Red Raiders will be steady on special teams.
“Nate Searock returns as our punter and we have some soccer players who will try out for our kicker position,” Jeffries said. “The return guys will be Cameron, K'Adrian, Tori again. They all did that last year.”
There have been a few tweaks to the Red Raiders coaching staff.
“It’s pretty much still intact with a few exceptions,” Jeffries said. “Billy Dice became our middle school head coach and Brian Gates, who was Brownsville’s head coach, is coming on staff with us and so is Gary Smitley Sr.”
As Uniontown’s program gradually improves, the possibility of rejoining the WPIAL is on the table.
“We’re going to reassess in January,” Jeffries explained. “We have to get together with the administration as soon as the season is over and sit down and see where we’re at, what level they think we’ll be playing at, and then we’ll decide if we’re going to go back in or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.