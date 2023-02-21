Avonworth sliced Uniontown's lead to 40-34 with 5½ minutes left in Monday's WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff game at Uniontown.
The Antelopes would draw no closer, however, as the Red Raiders answered for a 69-52 home victory and a berth into Thursday's quarterfinals.
"I'm just happy with this one," said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky. "This is a character win for us.
"There are eight teams playing basketball (Thursday) and we're one of them."
Kezmarsky continued the thought, adding, "We started April 3 last year. The future is now. These seniors have stuck with us through the rebounding years."
Kezmarsky wasn't expecting a first-round rollover despite the Antelopes' 8-13 record.
"I watched 16 of their games. Whoever thought I looked past them, they don't know basketball," explained Kezmarsky.
The third-seeded Red Raiders (19-3) will play North Catholic in the quarterfinals. The Trojans (17-6) defeated Montour, 53-41.
Uniontown closed out the third quarter with a 51-40 lead after Avonworth cut an 11-point halftime deficit (38-27) to six points 2½ minutes into the quarter.
The Red Raiders slowed the ball down in the fourth quarter and finished with an 18-12 advantage.
"Calvin and Notorious, they controlled that ball the whole fourth quarter," said Kezmarsky.
The Red Raiders' Levi Garner benefitted from some nifty interior passing, plus an offensive rebound or two, to score eight points in the fourth quarter and finish with 12 points.
"Levi Garner is our sixth man. I couldn't be more pleased with Levi," praised Kezmarsky.
Bakari Wallace converted 5-of-8 foul shots in the quarter to finish with 16 points.
Uniontown seemed poised to run away with the playoff game in front of its home crowd by sprinting out to a 21-10 lead in the first eight minutes.
Jamire Braxton hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Notorious Grooms, Calvin Winfrey III, and Wallace all made one as the Red Raiders found the range early. Grooms finished with a game-high 17 points.
Braxton led the early charge with five eight points. Grooms scored five and Winfrey added four points.
With Colen Crawford on the bench with three first-quarter fouls, Avonworth point guard Rowan Carmichael took over the offense for the visitors in the second quarter by scoring 10 of the Antelopes' 17 points. Carmichael finished with a game-high 24 points.
Braxton added six of Uniontown's 17 points in the second quarter. Braxton, however, did not return for the second half because of an injury and finished with 14 points.
"Jamire should be okay for the next game. We played without our top scorer in the second half and guys stepped up," said Kezmarsky.
