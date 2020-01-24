ROSTRAVER TWP. -- In a hard-fought game befitting one to determine a section champion, Uniontown moved closer to clinching its second consecutive Section 3-AAAA crown with a thrilling 59-57 win at Belle Vernon Friday night.
“This was a total team effort, a good high school basketball game. We can beat anyone and so can Belle Vernon,” said Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky. “I give Belle Vernon credit as they are a really good team and I will be honest, I won’t be surprised to see them again (in the playoffs).
“We made plays at the end and that was the difference.”
“We had opportunities and when you play like we did, we know we can play with anyone,” said Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino. “All in all, we have to let this one go, and worry about South Park so we can stay in second place.”
Uniontown remains alone in first place with a 7-0 record, improving to 14-1 overall. The Leopards (13-5) hold on to second place at 5-2, one game ahead of Ringgold.
Both teams left everything on the floor in the final eight minutes with neither team leading by more than four points in the fourth quarter.
Keondre DeShields, a freshman, calmly hit four free throws in the last 20 seconds help Uniontown seal the win.
“You have a freshman out there making plays,” Kezmarsky said. “He also went in and rebounded for us.
“Now we are up two (games) with three to play.”
Belle Vernon had a pair of chances to tie the game in the closing 20 seconds, but turned the ball over twice. Mitch Pohlot hit a layup at the buzzer to trim Uniontown’s margin of victory in half.
Neither team led by more than seven points all night. A big key for Uniontown was that it was able to hit enough outside shots against the Leopards' 3-2 defense, while finding openings in the middle of the zone.
“We weren’t running as much tonight and were focusing on the zone,” said Kezmarsky.
A Salvino staple during his lengthy career has been full-court man pressure, but he adjusted against the athletic Red Raiders.
“We put the zone in for them and were willing to give up some three’s to stop penetration,” he said. “We stopped penetration for the most part, they penetrated a little, but all things considered, we rebounded well out of it and had a chance.”
Uniontown finished with nine 3-pointers with both Billy DeShields and Keondre DeShields leading the way with three each.
Belle Vernon jumped out to a quick 5-3 lead after a Devin Whitlock to Mitch Pohlot alley oop dunk, but Uniontown went on a 12-2 run to take a 15-8 lead.
Uniontown led 15-11 after the first quarter, but Belle Vernon went on a 12-0 at the start of the second quarter to take a 20-15 lead.
Uniontown hit a trio of 3-pointers to trim Belle Vernon's lead to 27-26 at the halftime break.
The teams battled back-and-forth in the third quarter, and after a 7-0 run to give Belle Vernon a 43-41 lead, Billy DeShields hit a shot to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter.
The DeShields both finished with 15 points for Uniontown, with Billy adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Jahmere Richardson (14) and Ray Robinson (10) also finished in double figures for the Red Raiders.
Belle Vernon's Cam Nusser hit four 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 18 points. Pohlot had a double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Whitlock (15) and Thomas Hepple (13) also hit double figures for the Leopards.
Uniontown, which has now won 51-of-62 head-to-head contests against Belle Vernon, heads to the PBC Hall of Fame Classic in Montour on Sunday to take on Ambridge at 4:30 p.m., while Belle Vernon returns to action Tuesday when it heads to South Park for a section game.
Section 3-AAAA
Uniontown 15-11-17-16 -- 59
Belle Vernon 11-16-16-14 -- 57
Uniontown: Billy DeShields 15, Keondre DeShields 15, Jahmere Richardson 14, Ray Robinson 10. Belle Vernon: Cam Nusser 18, Devin Whitlock 15, Thomas Hepple 13, Mitch Pohlot 11. Records: Uniontown (7-0, 14-1), Belle Vernon (5-2, 13-5).
