The Red Raiders remained undefeated in preparation for today’s Section 2-AAA match against Belle Vernon after Uniontown defeated visiting Ringgold, 221-273, on a rainy Wednesday afternoon at Uniontown Country Club.
Uniontown (4-0, 5-0) hosts the undefeated Leopards this afternoon at Uniontown Country Club.
The Red Raiders’ Adena Rugola was medalist with a 3-over 39. Logan Voytish finished with 44. Gage Brugger (45), Brock Sennett (46), and Wade Brugger (47) also counted in the final tally. Colton Mathias’ 49 was not used.
Dylan Callaway shared medalist honors for the Rams (1-3, 2-4) with 39. Mike Wagner (62), Kendyl Seibert (49), Nate Lawrence (57), and Matt Wagner (56) closed out the scoring. Nick Sinz’s 72 did not count.
Laurel Highlands 214, Connellsville 231 — Megan Joyce fired a 1-over 37 to lead the Mustangs to a Section 2-AAA victory over the visiting Falcons at Uniontown Country Club.
Colin Crawford finished with 43, Nate Schwertfeger shot 44, and Hunter Bosley and Dalton Dunn both carded 45 for Laurel Highlands (2-2, 2-2). Max Sperry’s 52 was not used.
Ethan Rice had a solid round for Connellsville (1-3, 3-3) with a 2-over 38. Rylan Keslar (51), Aidan Kosisko (46), Cooper Gray (48), and Evan Means (48) rounded out the scoring. Nick Snyder’s 53 did not count.
Bishop Canevin 223, Bentworth 262 — The undefeated Crusaders cruised to a Section 4-AA road victory at Chippewa Golf Club against the Bearcats.
Max Samangy and Ryan Saginaw shared scoring honors for Bishop Canevin (5-0, 5-0) with 8-over 43. Zach Bittner and Tyler Maddix both shot 45, and Cooper Yuhas finished with 47.
Nathan Coski was the low man for Bentworth (1-4, 1-6) with 46. Aaron Woodhouse (49), Ross Skerbetz (52), Cody Baldauf (60), and Landon Urcho (55) also counted for the Bearcats.
Girls golf
Franklin Regional 173, Connellsville 205 — The Lady Panthers were tough at home on Murrysville Golf Course for a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville with a 12-over 49. Abby Tikey, Paiton Ulery and Gabby Miller all shot 52. Maddie Johnson’s 69 was not used.
Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragesser was medalist with 1-over 38. Anna Qin and Ali Boyle both shot 43, and Cam Alexander finished with 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.