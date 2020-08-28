The Uniontown boys golf team’s return to Section 2-AAA was a successful one Thursday afternoon with the Red Raiders opening the season with a 219-229 victory over Albert Gallatin at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
The match started a little earlier than the scheduled 11 a.m. tee time, but not early enough to avoid the anticipated rain forecasted for the early afternoon.
The rain hit with the first foursome on the ninth fairway, and the remaining two groups a couple holes behind.
Uniontown coach Aaron Scott approached the match as an opportunity to reacquaint himself with the section’s golfers and courses.
“Being out of the section for two years in Class AA, I’m not familiar with any of the golfers, especially Nos. 2-6. I don’t know who’s good,” explained Scott. “I know about Matt (Karpeal), but not the others.
“We played a round here (Wednesday) to get used to the conditions.”
Uniontown plays its home matches at Uniontown Country Club, so the team had to adjust to the more dried out conditions at Duck Hollow.
“I can’t gauge the kids today. Uniontown Country Club and Duck Hollow are two different courses with two different conditions,” said Scott. “Today is a survival day with the dry, windy conditions.”
Scott mentioned he has a veteran squad with seniors Michael Mercadante, Maddy Myers and Nate Moody, and juniors Adena Rugola and Gage Brugger. The experience came through to lead the way, as expected.
Myers led the way with a 7-over 42. Rugola shot 43, Brugger had 44 and Mercadante and Logan Voytish, a first-year player, finished with 45. Moody’s 53 wasn’t used.
Rugola wasn’t pleased with her score, but was tickled to be back on the course again after shoulder surgery a few months ago.
“The way it looked, it was good, but for me, it wasn’t good,” said Rugola. “My putting and chipping, my short game, was atrocious. My lag putting was not good. I couldn’t make a five-footer and I couldn’t make a three-footer. That’s the difference between 43 and 39.
“And, that’s all I’ve been doing.”
“Yes, it’s good to be golfing at all,” continued Rugola. “I was just cleared to golf a week ago Tuesday. I’m just happy to be out here golfing. I wasn’t expecting to be even playing.”
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal secured medalist honors with 5-over 40.
“It was a good 40 for the conditions. I struck the ball poorly and I had bad breaks. The ball rolls and everything goes to the trees,” said Karpeal.
Karpeal echoed a common sentiment with athletes enduring the pandemic.
“It’s nice to finally play sports again, especially with other people,” said Karpeal, adding, “We’d like to win, but we’ll see.”
Kohl Felio, Jacob Elias and Paige Metts all shot 47 for the Colonials. Clayton Watson closed the scoring with 48, and Noah Mildren’s 64 wasn’t used.
Albert Gallatin coach Bernie Wydo said though he has veteran golfers, the Colonials don’t necessarily have the accompanying experience.
“We had four people that played last year, but the experience level is not there because they didn’t play this summer,” said Wydo. “I’d like for them to have a competitive match and we’ll take it from there.”
Uniontown has its first home match at Uniontown Country Club Monday against former section foe Carmichaels. Albert Gallatin is on the road Tuesday against Belle Vernon at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
