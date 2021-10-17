Uniontown had already banked one victory over Carrick this season but Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries didn’t want his team taking a second meeting between the two teams at Cupples Stadium lightly on Friday night.
Uniontown, which defeated the Raiders, 41-6, on Sept. 10 at Bill Power Stadium, was prepared for the rematch and rode a powerful ground game to a 42-13 non-conference road win over Carrick.
“Their starting quarterback didn’t play against us in the first game and they only dressed about 16 kids,” Jeffries pointed out. “He was back for this game and played well although he left with a hand injury, and they had about 21 or 22 kids on Friday. They played significantly better this game.”
Still, Uniontown prevailed again after snapping its 35-game losing streak with the earlier win.
The Red Raiders improved to 2-3 in their first year under Jeffries. It’s the first time Uniontown has recorded two wins in a season since it went 3-6 in 2013 under coach John Fortugna.
Maurice Jackson was one of three Red Raiders to rush for over 90 yards against Carrick (0-7) with 103 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Braxton Swaney churned out 96 yards and a TD on seven carries and Cameron Jackson ran for 90 yards and a score on nine carries.
Devin George added 39 rushing yards on two carries and quarterback Evan Townsend chipped in with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Jeffries said he didn’t realize how close Cameron Jackson and Swaney were to 100 yards when he pulled them out in the third quarter but didn’t want to risk injury and allowed his other backs to finish the game and gain some experience.
“They realized the situation,” Jeffries said. “I didn’t want to get any of them banged up when we still have two games left. The kids were just happy we got another win.”
Jeffries credited his team’s play in the trenches for spurring on the running game.
“The offensive line played really well,” Jeffries said. “We played probably seven or eight linemen and they did a good job and our outside receivers did a great job blocking as well on the perimeter. We even had a couple long runs called back on some questionable holding calls, so I’m not going to get on our kids for that.”
Riding its potent running attack, Uniontown only passed twice with Townsend completing one for a 22-yard gain to Tyler Hawk.
“We didn’t really have to throw the ball,” Jeffries said.
Defensively, Uniontown came up with three interceptions, including two by Swaney that he returned for 23 and 46 yards.
“Braxton played really well against the run also,” Jeffries said. “He was our leading tackler again.”
Devon Miles also picked off a pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
“Devon made some big plays for us,” Jeffries said.
Uniontown led 7-0 after the first quarter on Maurice Jackson’s 14-yard touchdown run and Grant Barcheck’s first of six extra points.
Townsend and Swaney had short TD runs in the second quarter as the Red Raiders built a 21-0 halftime lead.
Miles followed Carrick’s first score in the third quarter with a 67--yard kickoff return for a touchdown to make it 28-6.
Cameron Jackson and Maurice Jackson scored on TD runs of 32 and 34 yards, respectively, later in the quarter to cap the Red Raiders’ scoring.
It was Uniontown’s first game since a 42-0 home loss to Ringgold on Sept. 24. COVID issues forced Uniontown to cancel its game at Brashear two weeks ago and last week the Red Raiders’ game at Washington was postponed due to the Prexies being shut down by COVID.
Jeffries said the latter game may still be recorded as a forfeit win for Uniontown. Either way, he’s happy with how the season has progressed.
“Our coaching staff got together in the offseason and we discussed the upcoming season,” Jeffries said. “Our goal was to win at least one game and get over 30 kids. We’re sitting at 39 players right now and we have two, possibly three wins if we get the forfeit, but two wins on the field.
“So we’ve accomplished pretty much what we’ve set out to do in our first season.”
The Red Raiders’ game this coming week, originally scheduled to be played against the fifth-place team out of the City League, has been cancelled. Jeffries said Uniontown is seeking a replacement foe for that game this Friday.
The Red Raiders are slated to close the season at home against crosstown rival Laurel Highlands on Oct. 29.
