For a team that hadn't played in 13 days, Uniontown showed no signs of rust, as head coach Rob Kezmarsky's team jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 81-54 Section 3-AAAA victory over Belle Vernon on Friday at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders (2-0, 7-1) had another reason to celebrate, as senior guard Billy DeShields was honored prior to tip-off for scoring his 1,000th-career point. DeShields reached the milestone in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 19 at the KSA Classic Tournament, but was glad to be able to celebrate in front of his family and friends.
"It was a really special night," DeShields said. "To have all of my family and friends here was great. It was also great to get the win."
"The bottom line is we needed this win," Kezmarsky said. "We rested up a little bit, we got back in it and I felt we played really well against a really good basketball team and we protected home court.
"It was really nice for Billy to be honored. He is one of 14 players in Uniontown history to have his name on the list of 1,000-point scorers. I couldn't be prouder of the kid, and the special thing about tonight was that his whole family was here."
DeShields shared high-scoring honors with teammates Isaiah Melvin and Ray Robinson, as he put in 17 points on eight field goals and was 1 for 3 from the line.
Melvin's 17 points came on eight field goals, including one 3-pointer, while Robinson, who as Uniontown's point guard is generally the facilitator, made five 3-pointers and one two-point basket.
"I was feeling pretty good tonight," Robinson said. "My shot was on and I was really happy that Billy got honored. It was a great team win. We were really motivated tonight."
Robinson also drew the assignment of guarding Leopard sophomore Devin Whitlock, who came into the game as Belle Vernon's leading scorer at 21 points per game, but the Red Raider senior was up to the challenge in holding Whitlock to 11 points.
"Ray made Whitlock earn every shot tonight," Kezmarsky said.
Uniontown jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first four minutes before a 5-0 run got the Leopards (1-1, 7-4) back into the game with two minutes left in the first quarter. Belle Vernon trailed by three (16-13) with 1:15 to go in the opening period before the Red Raiders ended the frame on a 4-0 spurt.
"Uniontown is so athletic, and we didn't score right away and I thought we forced some things that you do when you are not scoring," Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. "We didn't box out real well, and you can't give teams like that more than one opportunity, because if you do, they are going to capitalize on that."
Uniontown outscored the Leopards, 26-16, in the second quarter for a 46-29 halftime advantage.
"We rebounded extremely well in the first half," Kezmarsky said.
The Red Raiders' offense slowed down a little in the third quarter, as they scored 17 points, but their defense clamped down and limited Belle Vernon to seven and a 63-36 lead heading into the fourth. Both scored 18 in the final period.
"They turned the ball over seven times in the third quarter and outscored us," Salvino said.
Mitch Pohlot scored 11 points for the Leopards, and teammate Cam Nusser added 10.
"It is an important game, and Belle Vernon is a much-improved team," Kezmarsky said. "And I'm not talking just because of (Devin) Whitlock, who is a really good player, but (Cam) Nusser and Mitch (Pohlot) have improved 100 percent from last year and they are going to be reckoned with in the playoffs. I thought we did a good job containing Nusser, who is a good shooter."
Billy's brother, Keondre, who is a freshman, came off the bench to score 10 points for Uniontown. Bryant Grady and Jahmere Richardson added nine apiece for the home team.
The Red Raiders are at Ringgold (2-0, 7-2) on Tuesday in Section 3-AAAA play at 7:30 p.m.
"We are just trying to win a game, and we have to get ready for Tuesday at Ringgold," Kezmarsky said.
Belle Vernon is also in action on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in section play, as it hosts South Park (1-1, 5-4).
"It is only one game and we have a long season ahead of us," Salvino said. "You can't put your head down. You just have to go forward."
