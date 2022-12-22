The Uniontown boys rolled to a 62-37 victory over Salem (Mass.) Wednesday in the semifinals of the KSA Events Center Classic in Kissimee, Fla.
Thursday, December 22, 2022 3:46 AM
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:25 am
The Uniontown boys rolled to a 62-37 victory over Salem (Mass.) Wednesday in the semifinals of the KSA Events Center Classic in Kissimee, Fla.
The Raiders advance to Thursday’s final against a fellow WPIAL squad, McGuffey.
Uniontown led 15-13 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. The Red Raiders pulled away in the third quarter for a 46-27 lead. The Red Raiders closed the victory with a 16-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Uniontown’s Calvin Winfrey III and Jamire Braxton shared game-scoring honors with Salem’s Brayson Green after all three finished with 16 points. The Red Raiders’ Bakari Wallace added 10 points.
