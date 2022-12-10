Notorious Grooms scored a game-high 25 points and Uniontown steadily pulled away for a 73-57 victory over visiting Thomas Jefferson in a non-section boys basketball clash on Friday night.
The Class 4A Red Raiders also got 19 points from Calvin Winfrey III and 11 from Jamire Braxton in improving to 3-1.
Ryan Lawry led the Class 5A Jaguars (2-2) with 17 points and Noah Prosser added 14. Evan Berger, who poured in 42 points against Belle Vernon in TJ's opener a week ago, was limited to nine points.
"Jamire Braxton and Tanner Uphold deserve a lot of credit for the way they played defense against Berger," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "TJ's a really good basketball team. That was a quality win for us."
It was win No. 301 for Kezmarsky at Uniontown, his 300th coming in a 90-31 home victory over Connellsville on Tuesday.
"It means a lot to me to get the official 300th win at Uniontown," Kezmarsky said. "It's a tribute to all of the players and assistant coaches I have had. And all of the relationships I have made over the years means so much to me and my family."
The Red Raiders built a 12-9 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Jaguars 25-21 in the second for a 37-30 halftime lead even though Kezmarsky was forced to substitute liberally.
"We got in early foul trouble but I thought our kids off the bench did a good job," Kezmarsky said.
Grooms and Winfrey, both sophomores, accounted for 14 of Uniontown's 16 points in the third quarter as the Red Raiders extended their advantage to 53-41. Uniontown led by as much as 20 in the fourth quarter.
"It never seemed like it was that much of a lead because TJ kept battling and battling," Kezmarsky said. "We didn't shoot the ball as well as we'd like but our kids really played hard. Bakari Wallace played a tremendous defensive game and a great floor game for us."
Wallace added six points and K'Adrian McLee chipped in with five for Uniontown.
"The best we thing we did was in the fourth quarter we ran not a delay but we were patient, moved the ball around well and were very selective with our shots," Kezmarsky said. "I was pleased with that."
Kezmarsky is encouraged by his team's play in the early part of the season.
"There's still a lot of things to work on," Kezmarsky said. "But even in the game we lost (to undefeated Class 6A Norwin), I think we learned a lot."
The Red Raiders will be back in action Tuesday in a non-section game at Fayette County rival Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.