Connellsville's Ben Zavatchan made the first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, to spot visiting Falcons to the opening lead.
Uniontown was unfazed and turned up the offensive and defensive pressures for a 90-31 non-section victory against the visiting Falcons.
The Red Raiders (2-1) led 31-9 after the first quarter and invoked the mercy rule for the second half with a halftime lead of 60-17.
"Give them credit where it's due. They finished a lot of plays," said Connellsville second year coach Jalen Miller. "We didn't complete the game plan, which was discipline and decision making, and that played right into their hands. And, they capitalized on that.
"We didn't do our job and they did theirs."
Miller added, "You can't have four-point swings that turn into 40-point swings. At one point there was a 20-0 run."
Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky was satisfied with the overall effort of his squad, noting how they handled playing with the lead.
"Anytime your playing local games, it's so early in the season. Connellsville is working hard to get better. The coach is working hard," said Kezmarsky. "They did play hard the whole game. I was impressed how hard they played."
Kezmarsky added, "The nice thing, too, when you get a lead like that it's easy to get selfish and get your points. But, you see them sharing the ball."
Points were distributed throughout the lineup with five players in double figures and 10-of-13 on the scoresheet. Notorious Grooms and Kadrian Lee tied for scoring honors with 17 points apiece. Calvin Winfrey III finished with 15. Levi Garner and Jamire Braxton both scored 11.
"We played 13 kids. Our top nine players, everyone talks about our starters and how good they are. But, Jeremiah (Hager), Taevion (Richardson), and Levi (Garner) came in and can't play much better than they've been playing. They're a big part of this team."
With the clock running because of the (35-point) mercy rule, Uniontown still managed to score 24 points to increase its lead to 84-23 heading into the fourth quarter. Connellsville (0-3) held a slim 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Mickens and Jayden McBride shared scoring honors for Connellsville with seven points each.
"This is really one of those games you have to move past. If there's one thing to take away from this is not giving up," said Miller. "This is a hard one. I think they understand they have to finish.
"Regardless of the score, whatever happens, whatever we do or don't do, we have to finish."
Kezmarsky was looking forward to getting a couple practices in before Friday's game against Thomas Jefferson.
"Now, we want to focus on two days of practice, which we really need," said Kezmarsky, "And, we play a real good TJ team (at home) on Friday."
