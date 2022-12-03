Uniontown scored all the points it needed in the first quarter Friday night as the Red Raiders rolled to a 91-21 victory over Steel Valley in the opening round of the Norwin Tip-Off Tournament.
The Red Raiders led 30-5, 56-9 and 78-12 at the quarter breaks.
Notorious Grimes (15), Calvin Winfrey III (13), Bakari Wallace (12), and Tanner Uphold (10) all scored in double figures for Uniontown.
Nate Yuhas led the Ironmen with seven points.
Laurel Highlands 64, Mt. Lebanon 59 -- Keondre DeShields and Rodney Gallagher combined for 54 points in Laurel Highlands' victory over Mt. Lebanon in its tip-off tournament.
DeShields scored a game-high 30 points and Gallagher added 24 for the Mustangs.
Laurel Highlands trailed 34-29 at halftime and 49-46 after three quarters. The Mustangs rallied for the victory with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Nate Girod led the Blue Devils with 14 points. Liam Sheely scored 13 and Tanner Donati added 10.
Yough 77, Purchase Line 23 — The Cougars had four players finish in double figures against Purchase Line in the opening night of the Indiana Tip-Off Tournament.
Yough’s Terek Crosby poured in a game-high 29 points. Austin Matthews scored 16. Tyler Travillion finished with 12 points and Parker Rost added 10.
Charleroi 55, Ringgold 46 — Ben Shields, Jacob Chambers and Joel Chambers combined for 47 points to lead the Cougars to a 55-46 victory over host Ringgold in the MVI Shootout Classic.
Shields led the way with a game-high 22 points. Jacob Chambers scored 15 points and Joel Chambers added 10.
Lorenzo Glasser was the top scorer for the Rams with 15 points. Daryl Tolliver added 13.
Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 63 — The Jaguars led 27-15 after the first quarter and didn’t look back for a victory in the opening night of the MVI Shootout Classic.
The Leopards’ lineup was a bit depleted with Belle Vernon playing in the PIAA football playoffs.
Zion Moore led Belle Vernon with 32 points and seven rebounds. Trevor Kovatch added nine points and six assists.
Evan Berger poured in 42 points for Thomas Jefferson. Noah Prossner scored 18 points and Ryan Lawry added 10.
Franklin Regional 55, Connellsville 55 — The Falcons trailed by 18 points after the first half and was unable to rally in a opening night loss to the Panthers in the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament.
Anthony Piasecki scored eight points for the Falcons.
Franklin Regional’s Cooper Rankin finished with a game-high 15 points. Cam Rowell and Connor Crossey both scored eight points.
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Waynesburg Central 33 — The Rockets opened the season with a victory over the Raiders in the opening night of the Fort Cherry Tip-Off Tournament.
Troy Wright led Jefferson-Morgan with 16 points.
Kiski Area 61, Geibel Catholic 60 — The Cavaliers held off a late charge to edge the Gators in the Armstrong Tip-Off Tournament.
Geibel outscored Kiski in the final eight minutes, 30-11.
Jaydis Kennedy led the way for the Gators with 31 points. Trevon White and Jeff Johnson both scored 12.
Kiski’s Isaiah Gonzalez scored 12 points for the Cavaliers.
McGuffey 66, Frazier 32 -- The host Highlanders pulled away with 25 points in the second quarter for a tip-off tournament victory over the visiting Commodores.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier with 16 points. Brock Alekson finished with 10.
Amir Maltoney scored a game-high 18 points for the Highlanders. Tristan McAdoo (15) and Jantzen Durbin (13) also finished in double figures.
Bentworth 72, Mapletown 46 -- The visiting Bearcats held the host Maples to 12 points in the second half for a win in the opening night of the tip-off tournament.
Bentworth led 35-34 at halftime and outscored the home team in the second half, 37-12.
Landon Urcho paced the Bearcats with a game-high 23 points. Christopher Harper scored 15 points and Coltyn Lusk added 13.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples with 16 points. AJ Vanata finished with 12.
Carmichaels 65, Turkeyfoot Valley 30 -- The Mikes scored 42 points in the first half to breeze to a victory in the opening night of the Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament.
Carmchaels' Tyler Richmond matched the Rams' output with a game-high 30 points. Dom Colarusso added 12 points.
Chris Kozlowski led Turkeyfoot Valley with nine points.
River Valley 62, Mount Pleasant 54, OT -- Host River Valley outscored the Vikings in overtime, 11-3, for a victory in its tip-off tournament.
Mount Pleasant trailed 36-20 at halftime. The Vikings cut the gap with a 19-10 advantage in the third quarter and forced overtime with a 12-10 fourth quarter.
Yukon Daniels led Mount Pleasant with 18 points. Matt Shrum and Brayden Caletri both scored 10.
Dom Speal scored a game-high 22 points for River Valley.
Clairton 75, Elizabeth Forward 52 -- The Bears scored 47 points in the middle quarters to pull away for a win in the MVI Shootout Classic at Ringgold.
The Warriors' Charlie Nigut finished with a game-high 22 points. Krystian Kennedy added 13 points.
Devon Dean-Coles scored 22 points in the victory. DaShawn Hines (18) and Capone Jones (17) also finished in double figures.
Girls basketball
Charleroi 53, California 15 — The Lady Cougars led 36-6 at halftime on their way to a victory against California in the Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Monessen.
Charleroi’s Belle Carrotto scored a game-high 21 points. Teammate McKenna DeUnger added 10 points.
Rakiya Porter finished with 11 points for the Lady Trojans.
South Allegheny 54, Calvary Chapel Christian 22 — Calvary Chapel Christian fell behind 22-0 in the first quarter and was unable cut the deficit in a loss to the Lady Gladiators in the Hans & Leslie Fleischner Tip-Off Tournament at Neighborhood Academy.
Emma Shashura and Hannah Carmel both scored 11 points for Calvary Chapel Christian.
Angelina Cortazza scored a game-high 19 points for South Allegheny.
St. Joseph 54, Belle Vernon 48 — The Lady Leopards’ second-half rally fell short in the first night of the Play4Mae Tip-Off Tournament at Woodland Hills.
The Lady Spartans led 12-9 after the first quarter and 29-17 at halftime. Trailing 41-28 heading into the final eight minutes, Belle Vernon outscored St. Joseph in the final eight minutes, 20-13.
Kenzi Seliga led the Lady Leopards with a career-high 32 points, including six 3-pointers.
Julie Spinelli scored 29 points (with four 3-pointers) for St. Joseph.
Monessen 39, Derry 24 -- The host team used a strong third quarter to open the Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament with a victory.
The Lady Greyhounds led 16-8 at halftime and added some cushion with a 14-6 advantage in the third quarter.
Haley Johnson led Monessen with 10 points. Derry's Rachelle Marinchek scored seven points.
Hempfield 57, Connellsville 22 -- The visiting Lady Spartans scored 24 points in the second quarter to pull away for a victory over the host Lady Falcons in the C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament.
Hempfield led 13-3 after the first quarter and increased the advantage to 37-13 at halftime.
Hillary Claycomb scored nine points for Connellsville. Brooke McCoy (17) and Sarah Podkul (13) finished in double figures for Hempfield.
Chartiers Valley 67, Elizabeth Forward 34 -- Chartiers Valley held the Lady Warriors to seven points in the middle quarters for a victory in the opening round of the Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament.
Ella Cupka scored a game-high 21 points for Chartiers Valley. Lilah Turnbull added 15.
Greensburg Salem 57, Mount Pleasant 20 -- The host team rolled to a victory over the visiting Lady Vikings in the opening night of its tip-off tournament.
Tiffany Zelmore led Mount Pleasant with 10 points.
Kait Mankins scored 17 points for the Lady Lions. Ashlan Price finished with 12 points.
Waynesburg Central 54, Carmichaels 31 -- Kaley Rohanna scored 24 points as the Lady Raiders opened the season with a victory in the Donna M. Furnier Invitational at Jefferson-Morgan.
Waynesburg led 20-10, 32-17 and 52-22 at the quarter breaks.
Addison Blair was also in double figures for the Lady Raiders with 12 points.
Sophia Zalar scored 17 points for the Lady Mikes. Megan Voithofer finished with nine.
Washington 51, Jefferson-Morgan 9 -- Cayleigh Brown and Olivia Woods both scored 13 points to lead Washington to a victory over the host team of the Donna M. Furnier Invitational.
Kaprice Johnson added 10 points for Washington.
Avella 54, Mapletown 45 -- Krista Wilson finished with a double-double, but the host Lady Eagles opened the season with a victory in their tip-off tournament.
Wilson scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, plus had two blocks. Treslee Weston finished with 16 points. Isabella Garnek added seven points and eight rebounds.
Katie Dryer finished with a game-high 23 points for Washington. Ava Frank added 11 points.
Southmoreland 38, Yough 35 -- The Lady Scots rallied in the second half for a non-section victory against visiting Yough.
Yough led 21-14 at halftime. Southmoreland outscored the Lady Cougars in the final 16 minutes, 24-14.
Reagan Carlson paced Southmoreland with 16 points. Maddie Moore added 14.
Yough's Laney Gerdich scored a game-high 17 points. Mikayla Chewing finished with 14 points.
Hockey
Ringgold 9, Connellsville 2 — The Rams scored the final eight goals of the game Thursday night for a PIHL D2 Blue Division victory over the visiting Falcons.
Connellsville had a chance to move into a tie for first place with a win, but remains alone in second place with 10 points (5-3-0-0-0). Ringgold improves to 7-1-0-0-0 for 14 points.
Trent Hawk’s goal at 13:21 tied the game at 2-2 in the first period. Noah Levander gave the home team the lead with about a minute remaining.
Kenneth Cadwallader scored a natural hat trick in the second period. Bruce Santina netted a pair of goals to give the Rams an 8-2 lead heading into the third period.
Cadawallader added a fifth goal in the third period.
Connellsville’s special teams spotted the visitors a 2-1 lead in the first period. Cam White scored a short-handed goal at 2:34 and Max Sokol netted a power play goal at 10:32.
Cadwallader scored his first goal of the game between the Falcons’ goals.
The Rams’ Collin Moffett made 23 saves. Ringgold pelted Connellsville goalie Jonathan Holland with 46 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.