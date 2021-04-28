Uniontown opened Tuesday’s season-ending Section 2-AAA track & field meet by winning the 3,200 relay and closed with a first-place finish in the 1,600 relay to roll to a 96-53 victory over visiting Laurel Highlands.
The Red Raiders’ Sam Jubin helped the cause by winning the high jump (on fewer misses) after he and the Mustangs’ Hunter Kooser both cleared 5-8.
Jubin finished second in the 400 and closed the meet on the Red Raiders’ victorious 1,600 relay.
Jubin, the only athlete on the field at Bill Power Stadium to compete in the WPIAL finals two years ago, is looking to get back to the district final and understands what he needs to do.
He looks to get moving on higher heights in Saturday’s county meet at Connellsville. Jubin cleared 5-10 in the Falcons’ pit earlier in the season.
“I’ve been hovering around 5-8,” said Jubin, a senior. “This is my last dance. I lost a year. I look as a senior to do my best.
“I’m trying to iron out some things with coach (Cedric) Lloyd. I want to hit six feet. I’ll probably have to hit six feet to go to the WPIALs.”
Jubin feels he’s in position to raise the bar.
“I’m in physical shape to get six feet. It’s a lot more mental and a lot of repetition,” explained Jubin. “Clearing 6-5 is qualifying for states. That would be nice if I could do that.”
Brandon Hebda (1,600, 4:57.99; 800, 2:14.66), Payton Hostetler (400, 54.06), Mason Stewart (3,200, 11:12.0), Braxton Swaney (shot put, 38-1), Dominic Scott (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.17), Taevian Richardson (triple jump, 38-2), Gabe Ranker (discus, 113-4), and Adam Boucher (javelin, 149-1) all had first-place finishes for the Red Raiders.
Kolby Livingston had a solid performance for the Mustangs, winning the pole vault (8-0) and 200 (24.57) and finishing second in the 100 (12.01). Livingston was edged by teammate Jessiah Lewis by .06 seconds in the 100.
He also ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay.
Livingston competed in the pole vault for only the second time.
“I wanted to get first in all my events,” he said of his approach to the meet. “I haven’t lost in the 100 or 200 since Connellsville and Ky’ron Craggette.
“I want to reach 11 to 10.9 seconds in the 100, but that will be tough.”
According to Livingston, the rivalry between the two schools didn’t seem to have quite the edge this season.
“It didn’t feel like a rivalry. I felt more rivalry in soccer,” said Livingston.
Hunter Kooser won the 110 high hurdles (17.25) and long jump (18-5) for the Mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.