Keith Jeffries was looking for improvement in several areas when his Uniontown team hosted Brownsville in a battle of independent football teams on Friday night.
"We didn't have the best showing last week against Laurel Highlands," the second-year coach said of a 50-6 loss at Mustang Field. "We wanted to step up and show that we were a better team than that."
The Red Raiders did so in convincing fashion with a 40-7 victory over the Falcons at Bill Power Stadium.
Maurice Jackson rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, Tavian Richardson ran for a score and threw for a another and Uniontown's defense dominated in the trenches as the Red Raiders improved to 1-1.
"We pretty much executed the game plan the way we wanted to," Jeffries said. "We ran the ball and had our play-action passing working for us. The kids really played hard. I was real happy with their performance, especially in the first half. It was a team effort. We had a bunch of different kids step up."
Uniontown scored all its points in the first two quarters to invoke the mercy rule for the second half.
First-year Brownsville coach Skooter Roebuck cited the Red Raiders size as a big factor in the outcome.
"They shocked me coming out of the tunnel," Roebuck said. "They didn't look that big on film. They had some size. We knew their skill guys were going to be a problem for us, their overall speed, getting to the edge. But I was surprised at their interior.
"We knew they were going to blitz but with their size up front we couldn't just chip and get to the backer, and then their linebackers just destroyed us."
Jeffries commended his linebacker crew.
"I was real pleased with all five of our linebackers," Jeffries said. "They blitzed well when their number got called. Braxton Swaney, Devin George, Dom Grippe, Maurice and Marion Jones all did a great job executing the game plan.
Uniontown seized control of the game from the start, forcing the Falcons into a three-and-out and then marching 53 yards in five plays with Jackson scoring on a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Brownsville's second possession ended on a snap miscue from punt formation with the Red Raiders' Eric Townsend downing Andrew Frazee at the Falcon 27 for a 9-yard loss.
Richardson faked a hand-off on the next play and hit a wide-open Kadrian McLee in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 13-0.
The Red Raiders rang up four more touchdowns in the second quarter.
Uniontown put together an eight-play, 67-yard drive, which included a 38-yard run by Jackson, with a 5-yard TD burst by Richardson for a 20-0 advantage.
The Red Raiders got possession again when George dove on a free ball on the ensuing kickoff. Jackson rambled around right end two plays later for a 32-yard touchdown and a 27-0 lead.
"I told Maurice we're going to pound the ball a little bit this week," Jeffries said. "He's got some hamstring issues but he did a good job tonight."
After scoring on its first four possessions, Uniontown was finally stopped when Hunter Pelehac intercepted a Richardson pass and returned it to the Red Raider 39.
Uniontown's defense hung tough and two plays later Swaney recovered a Falcon fumble at the 33.
Richardson ran for 7 yards then lofted a 50-yard pass to Tyler Hawk down to the Brownsville 1. Jackson bulled his way into the end zone on the next play and it was 33-0. Grant Barcheck, who made four of six extra-point attempts, had this one blocked by Jeremy Praster and Pelehac.
Richardson ran five times for 45 yards and completed three of five passes for 83 yards.
"Tavian did a good job for us," Jeffries said. "He's getting better every day. This is only his second game as a varsity quarterback. He's listening and he's being coachable. He hit a couple nice big passes for us today. It was fun to watch him play."
The Red Raiders capped their scoring on the final play of the first half in spectacular fashion. Calvin Winfrey fielded a Brownsville punt at the Uniontown 42 and as he was being tackled he lateraled to Cameron Jackson who took off down the right sideline for a 58-yard touchdown.
Uniontown's defense held Brownsville without a first down in the first half.
"The guys up front controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Jeffries said. "We had a really good week of defensive practice. We thought last week we played well defensively, it's just the score didn't show it. We didn't give up much yardage but just badly lost the field position battle due to mistakes."
The Red Raiders harassed Brownsville quarterback Harlan Davis most of the game, throwing him for a loss six times.
Davis did lead the Falcons on a 10-play, 61-yard drive touchdown drive in which he ran five times for 40 yards, including the final 3 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter. Trent Wible's extra-point kick set the final score.
Davis led Brownsville with 47 yards on 17 carries.
"I know Harlan's going to give me everything he has," Roebuck said.
The Falcons threatened again on their final possession as Bryce Horabik completed two passes for 35 yards, including a 28-yarder to Praster, but the drive ended at the Uniontown 1 as time ran out.
Roebuck was encouraged by his team's second-half performance.
"I'm proud of the guys," Roebuck said. "They gave an effort in the second half and that's a positive step forward. That's something we can work with. I think some teams in the past would've shut it down in the second half of a game like this.
"I think if we keep this team together they'll keep improving. We have a bye week next week which is going to help us heal some bumps and bruises and maybe help us install some things and take a look at our personnel."
Roebuck lauded sophomore Pelehac for his defense.
"I was really pleased with the play of Hunter Pelehac," Roebuck said. "With injuries and cramps (to other players) he was forced to bounce around. He played all over the place and he played pretty well."
The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 and 2022 were honored before the game.
