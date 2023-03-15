BEDFORD -- Uniontown seized control from the start and never let go.
Now the Red Raiders are one of just eight Class AAAA boys basketball teams still alive in the state.
Bakari Wallace led a balanced attack with a game-high 18 points as Uniontown advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in 21 years thanks to an impressive 67-46 victory over Littlestown at Bedford High School on Tuesday night.
"This was a team win and a great win for our program," Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "These kids deserve it.
"They're in the elite eight of the state because of one thing and that's what they've done in the offseason. We told them before the game, all their trips to Greensburg, Pitt team camp, all the individual workouts, everything we did in the summer from Woodland Hills to Greensburg Central, all of that prepared them for this.
"These are just great kids."
The Red Raiders will play the winner between North Catholic and Valley View -- who had their second-round game postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather -- on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
Uniontown, as it has all season, got contributions from a variety of players in improving to 22-5 overall and earning a seventh postseason game this year.
Notorious Grooms followed Wallace with 12 points, Jamire Braxton tallied 11 points in just one half of play due to illness, Calvin Winfrey III had 10 points and Levi Garner chipped in with eight points.
The Red Raiders, coming off an eye-opening 81-69 upset win at Berks Catholic on Friday night, jumped out to a 10-2 lead and never trailed against the Thunderbolts (21-7).
"We felt confident coming into the game," Garner said. "It feels great to be in the top eight of the state."
"We let them get away from us the first four minutes and we were playing catch-up from there," Littlestown coach John Forster said.
Grooms hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Uniontown a 20-10 lead after one quarter and the Red Raiders led by as much as 16 points in the second quarter before settling on a 32-20 halftime advantage.
Braxton fell ill during the break and would not play again but Uniontown's depth helped it maintain a comfortable lead.
"We had to overcome some adversity tonight," Kezmarsky said. "We were rolling in the first half. Jamire's not feeling well. He gutted it out and played great in the first half."
Littlestown whittled the gap to nine late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Lucas Denault.
Forster felt that was his team's chance to get back into the game.
"We cut it to nine and had two good looks at 3s, shots that we've been hitting all season," Forster said. "I think if we could've hit one of those and got it to six it might've been a different game."
Neither shot went down and instead a three-point play by Wallace gave the Red Raiders a 42-30 lead heading into the fourth.
Grooms opened the final frame with another three-point play and a quick Winfrey-to-Grooms-to-Garner fast break made it 47-30.
Christopher Meakin, who led the Thunderbolts with 17 points, made a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 14 but back-to-back buckets by K'Adrian McLee and a free throw by Winfrey bumped Uniontown's lead to 19. Littlestown wouldn't get closer than 16 after that.
"We maybe should've gone to the four corners a little earlier than we did but we kept getting fast-break opportunities and we're so good at that I was fine with them pushing the ball in those instances," Kezmarsky said. "Tori and Calvin are so good at handling the ball at the end of games and they did again tonight."
Forster agreed with the effectiveness of the Red Raiders' fast break.
"We didn't hit shots early and we turned the ball over and let them get out on the break, which is one thing we talked about that we couldn't let them do," Forster said. "It's a testament to their defense. They're a great defensive team. They're scrappy and they're great in transition."
Kezmarsky pointed to his front court as another key factor in the win against the taller Thunderbolts.
"I thought Levi and K'Adrian controlled the game on the boards," Kezmarsky said. "They're a good team. They have two 1,000-point scorers (Meakin and Jake Bosley, who was limited to seven points) and I thought Levi and K'Adrian played them pretty well. When Levi had to guard 22 (Bosley) I thought he did a good job."
Littlestown couldn't bottle up the elusive Wallace, who consistently drove through its defense, helped force turnovers and handled the ball well also.
"Bakari does everything," Kezmarsky said. "He knows how to get to the basket. He does stuff people don't even realize, his tip-ins, his defense, the charges he takes. I've never had a player take as many charges as him."
Forster commended his squad, which finished third in District 3.
"It was a great season," Forster said. "These guys worked their butts off. This is unprecedented territory for the school."
Zyan Herr followed Meakin with 12 points for the Thunderbolts.
It was another unselfish effort by the Red Raiders, according to Kezmarsky.
"With this team, it doesn't matter who scored, who didn't score, how many shots anyone got, they just want to do what it takes to win," Kezmarsky said.
"When you have kids like this it makes you proud."
